Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh Fleeks
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter storm
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a program
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to Huskers
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to Huskers
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Notches a Big Win in 3OT vs Kansas 85-79
I hope you are safe and warm wherever you are! Now, let’s cheer on the ladies as they face a difficult test vs the Jayhawks. Playing ranked teams has not been good for Nebraska so far this season, but the team seems to have a turned a corner with their defense. The offense is gaining steam, but still a bit streaky. They’ll need to avoid scoring droughts if they want to win tonight.
Corn Nation
BOOM! Defensive Lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson is N!
I think you can credit new Defensive Coordinator Tony White for this one. When Vincent Carroll-Jackson visited Nebraska last weekend, during the visitor extravaganza Matt Rhule got set up, Carroll-Jackson was one of the few that was actually committed to another school. That school was Syracuse and it sure looks...
Corn Nation
THE OFFICIAL CLASS OF 2023 EARLY SIGNING DAY BONANZA
Today is a day to rejoice! We have the class of 2023 inking their letter of intent to officially join the Big Red Family!. Dwight Bootle, CB, 5’11 175, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto) Starting off, we have a legacy defensive back & one of my favorite recruits in the...
Corn Nation
BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!
In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma. How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
Corn Nation
Florida Transfer Chief Borders Picks Nebraska Football
Nebraska picked up another portal transfer from Florida as linebacker Chief Borders announced his commitment to our beloved Huskers today on social media. Borders joins longsnapper Marco Ortiz and safety Corey Collier Jr as Gators who have chosen to make Nebraska their football team next season. Borders visited Nebraska this...
Corn Nation
Huskers Beat Queens University 75-65
The Huskers head into Christmas break with a nice 75-65 win over Queens University in Lincoln on Tuesday. They started out hot and didn’t allow the Royals a chance in this matchup. This win breaking a three game losing skid on the year. They held Queens to just 33%...
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Recruiting
I did the show from my hometown of Curtis, Nebraska, so it wasn’t my regular studio mic and setting. Todd joined late from somewhere in Iowa. The show is about recruiting. Matt Rhule has picked up a huge number of recruits in a very short time, and that doesn’t happen without some hard work.
Corn Nation
BOOM! Gretna OL Mason Goldman is N!
Great news from the land of QBs who Scott Frost foolishly passed on recruiting their defenders!. The Nebraska Cornhuskers landed the commitment of Gretna High offensive lineman Mason Goldman. The 6'6" 260 pound Mason has been one of the premier offensive linemen in the Midwest this season & will only bolster our Pipeline™️.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Battle in the Vault Queens Royals Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers wrap up non-conference play Tuesday night in what is technically a neutral court matchup. The Huskers will take on the Queens University Royals as part of the Campios Battle in the Vault event at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln Nebraska. Tipoff for Nebraska-Queens is scheduled for 6:30...
Corn Nation
OL/DL Jason Maciejczak has committed to Nebraska Football
Jason Maciejczak is the 18th recruit of the 2023 recruiting class. He’s the fourth offensive lineman. Maciejczak is from Pierre, South Dakota. He is a 3-star recruit according to 247, but he is listed as a defensive lineman in his recruiting profile, which shows him as 6-4, 320 pounds. He had previously committed to North Dakota in the FCS.
