Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser held for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District held a Spaghetti Feed fundraiser on Monday after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. Eight people were displaced by the incident. All proceeds from the fundraiser went...
Outgoing governor: Nevada has to solve death penalty issue
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hoped his failed proposal to clear the state's death row starts a “necessary conversation” about capital punishment when state lawmakers begin their legislative session in February. “The death penalty is fundamentally broken,” Sisolak said during...
Lyon County’s Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’
Human services paired 29 kids in the community with local first responders to shop. Each child was given a set amount of money and were able to shop for anything they choose.
Pioneer Academy Anatomy and Physiology Students Visit Reno Orthopedic Clinic
Anatomy and Physiology students from Pioneer Academy were introduced to an assortment of career options with a hands-on job shadowing opportunity at the Reno Orthopedic Clinic (ROC) in Reno last month. Carson City School District Science Coordinator Cara Tirado and Pioneer Academy Science Teacher Amy Westre collaborated with orthopedic and...
BLM Prepared to Burn Piles near Genoa, Virginia City Highlands
The thinning of trees in the Genoa, NV and Virginia City Highlands areas has produced piles of branches which will be burned sometime within the remainder of December and could continue into January 2023, with an estimate of two to five ignition days. The burning will happen on days when...
Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Reno
The cause of the fire, on Hood Avenue, remains under investigation. An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno.
Rollover Crash Kills Gardnerville Man on U.S. 395 in Douglas County
A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County early Saturday morning. Nevada State Police say Kevin Skogmo was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound when a 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup headed south crossed over into the centerline and into the path of the Nissan, eventually causing the Nissian to overturn.
Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire Near Valley Road in Reno
An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno. The fire started before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Officials say the home is a total loss and that three adults and two dogs are now displaced due to the fire.
Whitney Peak Hotel Embarks on Major Refresh
The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno is launching a major refresh that officials say will update all 310 guest rooms and enhance the overall guest experience. “Our goal is to upgrade the property to a more elevated and sophisticated, yet still accessible, design that reflects the evolution of the Whitney Peak brand and clientele over the years,” said Niki Gross, Managing Director of the hotel.
Students, teachers return to Dilworth Middle School after student-staff altercation last week
The Washoe County School District says students and colleagues returned to Dilworth Middle School Monday after 80 percent of teachers called out Friday after a student-teacher altercation. An all-staff meeting was held Monday morning and another all-staff meeting will be held this afternoon to discuss plans for behavior and safety...
State Police Identify Man Killed In Crash In Douglas County
Troopers say a black GMC pickup was heading south when for some reason, it drifted into oncoming traffic. A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County Saturday morning.
Bail Set at $1 Million for Murder Suspect in 2016 Reno Case
A Washoe County judge has set bail at $1 million for a man connected to a 2016 Reno murder case. 46-year-old Robert Eikelberger pleaded not guilty last Friday to allegedly killing Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016. He was initially arrested in 2018, but the case was transferred to Lyon...
Mendive Middle School Temporarily Evacuated While Police Investigated Possible Threat
Mendive Middle School in Sparks was temporarily evacuated while police investigated a report of a possible threat at the school. Washoe County School District posted the information just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Just a little more than 30 minutes later, WCSD reported that police determined that the school was safe and that students returned to the building.
Sparks man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for illegally possessing firearms
A Sparks man was sentenced on Monday to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of three firearms after prior felony convictions. According to court documents, David Lee Wiley Jr., 41, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to felon in possession of firearms. He...
Arson Suspect Arrested In Lovelock
Alvin Rose was booked into the Pershing County Jail with bail set at $70,000. The fire displaced six individuals (one adult and five juveniles) with no injuries reported.
