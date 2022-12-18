The old saying is that close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Unfortunately, the same can apply to the San Francisco Giants’ offseason. The Giants had an impressive offseason for just under a combined week. First, they had Aaron Judge (or, rather, Arson Judge) for exactly seven minutes before Jon Heyman took that report back. Judge signed with the Yankees the following morning after calling Hal Steinbrenner directly saying he wanted to stay in New York.

