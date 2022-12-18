Ask any millennial, maybe even the odd Gen Z, about Brendan Fraser — the chances are they’ll reference his iconic performance as adventuring rascal Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy, or perhaps his starring role in Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Brendan — a beloved actor with an acute sense of comic timing — has been through the wringer in Hollywood since his rise to fame in the 90s, but his starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (in which he plays a morbidly obese man attempting to reconnect with his teenage daughter) might just net him the Academy Award he deserves.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO