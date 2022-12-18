Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Blum Had The Most On-Brand Outfit At The M3GAN Premiere With Allison Williams
Jason Blum attends the M3gan world premiere dressed as the killer robotic doll, Megan.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ First Comment To The Directors After The Everything Everywhere All At Once World Premiere Was Hilarious And Spot On
The Daniels reveals Jamie Lee Curtis' initial reaction to the 2022 favorite.
Jason Blum Attends M3GAN Premiere Dressed as Title Character: 'Get Ready, World'
Jason Blum's newest horror movie M3GAN is in theaters Jan. 6, 2023 Jason Blum is M3GAN. Or, at least, he's dressed like the star of his newest horror movie. At the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' upcoming film M3GAN at the TCL Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night, Blum, 53, donned the doll's costume from the movie as he appeared alongside four models of the title character. To look the part, the horror producer wore a blond wig, a khaki-colored dress with a blue and red bow tied around his neck, white...
thedigitalfix.com
John Carpenter’s The Thing nearly had a much worse ending
John Carpenter knows how to make a brilliant horror movie. Not only did he create the Halloween franchise, but he also made one of the best movies of all time in The Thing. It could all have been ruined, though, had the plan to change the ending of the ‘80s movies gone ahead.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series at the Last Minute: We ‘Want Madmartigan Back’
Nearly a fairy tale ending. Val Kilmer wanted to reprise the role of Madmartigan for the Willow reboot series — but was forced to pull out at the last minute. "We really wanted Val to come be in the show," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, November 29, explaining […]
Ruby Rose continues her career comeback with a co-starring role in new Hollywood action thriller The Collective
Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will feature in a Hollywood thriller, The Collective in 2023. The 36-year-old former model stars in the new blockbuster as a villain behind a global conspiracy in human trafficking. Rose's co-stars include Hanna Montana pretty-boy Lucas Till, Transformers star Tyrese Gibson and fan-favourite...
Did ‘Moonlighting’ Co-Stars Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Date in Real Life?
The chemistry between 'Moonlighting' co-stars, Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd has left many wondering for decades if the tension onscreen led to a real relationship offscreen.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Spoiler Alert Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
See who plays whom in the Spoiler Alert cast.
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Member Fans Doubt Will Return for ‘That ’90s Show’ Spinoff
Not all of the gang is getting back together in the basement. 'That '70s Show' fans know not to expect this cast member to appear in the spinoff.
‘Champions’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Plays a Gruff Coach in Bobby Farrelly Sports Film
Every movie star needs to play a gruff, fish-out-of-water coach in a heartwarming sports film at least once, and Woody Harrelson is getting that opportunity with “Champions,” a new comedy film from Bobby Farrelly. Focus Features debuted the official trailer for the upcoming film December 5. In the film, “Cheers” and “True Detective” star Harrelson plays Marcus Aldridge, a temperamental minor-league basketball coach who gets fired from his position after a series of losses and winds up facing legal trouble after crashing into a police car. Ordered by the court to fulfill a community service requirement, he coaches a basketball team...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
Vice
Every Brendan Fraser movie, ranked
Ask any millennial, maybe even the odd Gen Z, about Brendan Fraser — the chances are they’ll reference his iconic performance as adventuring rascal Rick O’Connell in The Mummy trilogy, or perhaps his starring role in Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Brendan — a beloved actor with an acute sense of comic timing — has been through the wringer in Hollywood since his rise to fame in the 90s, but his starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale (in which he plays a morbidly obese man attempting to reconnect with his teenage daughter) might just net him the Academy Award he deserves.
Read Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Screenplay
The rise of Cooper Raiff continues following the buzzy Sundance and then Apple TV+ debuts of his feature film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” this year. Also in 2022, the “Shithouse” director announced a new film, “The Trashers,” starring David Harbour and Cooper Hoffmann, and launched production company Small Ideas with former Black Bear Pictures executive Clementine Quittner. The outfit will aim to develop and produce independent film and television projects from emerging filmmakers and creators, as well as writer-director Raiff’s own work. The first project at Small Ideas will be an undisclosed TV series written, directed, and produced by Raiff, with...
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson on stalking Aubrey Plaza for ‘White Lotus’ role
Actor Haley Lu Richardson avoids spilling the beans about the highly anticipated season two finale of “White Lotus” and talks about working with Jennifer Coolidge, who she says is the “tone” of the show. She also shares the funny backstory of how she “stalked’ Aubrey Plaza for the role and how she manifested working with director Mike WhiteDec. 9, 2022.
Comments / 0