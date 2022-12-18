ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Liberty leads Toledo 7-3 at halftime of Boca Raton Bowl

Playing in a steady rain, Liberty leads Toledo 7-3 at halftime of the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Toledo's first drive ended with a stop on fourth down, giving Liberty favorable field position to set up the first score of the game – a 9-yard touchdown run by Shedro Louis.
BOCA RATON, FL
Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.
BOCA RATON, FL
New Brightline station in Boca Raton begins service

South Florida residents will now have another way to travel throughout the state. Brightline service begins Wednesday at two new train stations, one in Boca Raton and another in Aventura. The Boca Raton station, located at 101 NW Fourth Street, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and...
BOCA RATON, FL
Northern blizzard could create messy situation for holiday travelers

A big winter weather system is expected to impact travelers from Chicago to South Florida just days before the Christmas holiday. "I think people are scrambling to change the flights," said Joseph Carbone of Brooklyn, New York, as he arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport. "They want to get to their destination before the storm."
PALM BEACH, FL
Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway

One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning. The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd. WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before...
BOCA RATON, FL
Coast Guard susends search for nine suspected Cuban migrants

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it has suspended a search for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend. In a Twitter post, the Coast Guard said it has suspended the search "pending new information." Crews searched 2,485 miles "with...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County

A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee

The body of a missing 17-year-old from Lantana was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m. That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. Detectives...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
How to prepare for the cold, stay warm as temperatures drop this weekend

You know that burning smell when you turn on your heat? That's dust burning off from your system's heat coils. You want to get the coils cleaned before you use them. Another issue you may run into is the relay system in your AC. If you don't use the heat that often, switching your system from AC to heat may burn it out.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Woman shot dead in Belle Glade

A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, deputies said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of W Avenue A. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the female victim dead at the scene. Another...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Kravis backstage pass: Disney's Aladdin now playing in West Palm Beach

The Broadway production ofDisney's Aladdin is at the Kravis Centerthrough Dec. 23. Tickets start at $39. Aladdin at Kravis: A backstage look at the 236 custom costumes. "There are over 236 costumes in the show and 77 custom-built [pairs] of shoes," said Élisè Packee, who is in charge of wardrobe for the traveling production of Aladdin. "It took about 218 people in about 18 shops to build all the custom builds."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Martin County to open cold weather shelter this weekend

LAHIA - 1760 Southeast Salerno Road in Stuart. Salvation Army - 821 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stuart. Once participants register, they will be told the location of the shelter. This is expected to be the coldest Christmas in our area in more than 30 years with weekend...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow

Twenty road projects are on the books for 2023 in Palm Beach County. In the next five years, county engineers plan to make road expansions, intersection improvements and several pedestrian safety initiatives to keep up with growing traffic demands. However, plans to relieve major congestion on Northlake Boulevard west of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

