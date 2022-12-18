Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
wflx.com
Liberty leads Toledo 7-3 at halftime of Boca Raton Bowl
Playing in a steady rain, Liberty leads Toledo 7-3 at halftime of the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Toledo's first drive ended with a stop on fourth down, giving Liberty favorable field position to set up the first score of the game – a 9-yard touchdown run by Shedro Louis.
wflx.com
Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle. Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.
wflx.com
WPTV Chief Meteorologist surprises Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won'
On this first day of winter, it's ironic, appropriate and very South Florida for WPTV to have a big scoop of Italian ice with 10-year-old Jasmine Carney of Palm City. She's the young girl everyone has come to know and love after she fought off a shark on Hobe Sound Beach about a month ago.
wflx.com
New Brightline station in Boca Raton begins service
South Florida residents will now have another way to travel throughout the state. Brightline service begins Wednesday at two new train stations, one in Boca Raton and another in Aventura. The Boca Raton station, located at 101 NW Fourth Street, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and...
wflx.com
Northern blizzard could create messy situation for holiday travelers
A big winter weather system is expected to impact travelers from Chicago to South Florida just days before the Christmas holiday. "I think people are scrambling to change the flights," said Joseph Carbone of Brooklyn, New York, as he arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport. "They want to get to their destination before the storm."
wflx.com
Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway
One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning. The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd. WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before...
wflx.com
Coast Guard susends search for nine suspected Cuban migrants
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it has suspended a search for nine suspected Cuban migrants whose boat capsized off the Palm Beach County coast over the weekend. In a Twitter post, the Coast Guard said it has suspended the search "pending new information." Crews searched 2,485 miles "with...
wflx.com
Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County
A popular beach is reopening to the public today. One of our area's favorite beaches is reopening to the public today. Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November. Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard. The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the...
wflx.com
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old from Lantana was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m. That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. Detectives...
wflx.com
How to prepare for the cold, stay warm as temperatures drop this weekend
You know that burning smell when you turn on your heat? That's dust burning off from your system's heat coils. You want to get the coils cleaned before you use them. Another issue you may run into is the relay system in your AC. If you don't use the heat that often, switching your system from AC to heat may burn it out.
wflx.com
Woman shot dead in Belle Glade
A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, deputies said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of W Avenue A. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the female victim dead at the scene. Another...
wflx.com
Kravis backstage pass: Disney's Aladdin now playing in West Palm Beach
The Broadway production ofDisney's Aladdin is at the Kravis Centerthrough Dec. 23. Tickets start at $39. Aladdin at Kravis: A backstage look at the 236 custom costumes. "There are over 236 costumes in the show and 77 custom-built [pairs] of shoes," said Élisè Packee, who is in charge of wardrobe for the traveling production of Aladdin. "It took about 218 people in about 18 shops to build all the custom builds."
wflx.com
Arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police on Monday announced an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart back in August. Police said Willie Joe Shannon Jr., 57, was driving a black Mercedes Benz vehicle on Aug. 16 on the Blue Heron Bridge when he hit Troy Lowry, who was riding in a golf cart.
wflx.com
Martin County to open cold weather shelter this weekend
LAHIA - 1760 Southeast Salerno Road in Stuart. Salvation Army - 821 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stuart. Once participants register, they will be told the location of the shelter. This is expected to be the coldest Christmas in our area in more than 30 years with weekend...
wflx.com
Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow
Twenty road projects are on the books for 2023 in Palm Beach County. In the next five years, county engineers plan to make road expansions, intersection improvements and several pedestrian safety initiatives to keep up with growing traffic demands. However, plans to relieve major congestion on Northlake Boulevard west of...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County to invest millions in sand restoration along coastline
Millions will be spent on sand on Palm Beach County’s coastline to repair the damage and fix a public safety hazard caused by Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Nicole significantly depleted sand from dunes on Singer Island and other parts of Palm Beach County. About 102,000 cubic yards of sand, or...
wflx.com
Pet therapy helps patients at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Relief on four legs is making its way into the lives of patients at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. The reactions to seeing a therapy dog walking down the halls is usually always the same, but it still never gets old. Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center started its pet therapy...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.
wflx.com
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. Judith Flynn said two men tried to rip her off by convincing her to withdrawal thousands of dollars from her bank account. Something in her gut told her not to, a move that she...
Comments / 0