Royal Watchers Call Kate Middleton’s Christmas Video ‘So Fake’
Some royal watchers took to Twitter to declare Kate Middleton's 'Together at Christmas' message was 'so fake' in the wake of the turmoil within the royal family.
Princess Diana Curtsying Goes Viral Ahead of 'Harry & Meghan' Part II
Old videos of Princess Diana performing a royal curtsy have gone viral on TikTok after Meghan Markle's re-enactment of her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate Middleton Sends Subtle Message That Debunks Meghan Markle’s Royal Dress Protocol Claim
Kate Middleton wore the same color as Zara Tindell, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa at the Christmas carol concert, which debunked Meghan Markle's claim about royals dress protocol.
Meghan’s Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney Just Shaded Her & Harry’s Documentary After Not Appearing in It
A real reaction? Jessica Mulroney might have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary. The stylist made a cryptic Instagram post days before the second volume of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and it might hint at where her relationship is at with the Duchess of Sussex. In the trailer of the Netflix documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage with tabloids, rumors and with their own family members. “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’” Harry said in a...
Meghan Markle’s Entire Docuseries ‘Stems From a Hatred and Jealousy of Kate Middleton,’ According to Royal Commentator
A British commentator is slamming Meghan Markle over her docuseries as well as the "hatred and jealousy" she believes the duchess harbors towards her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Harry and Meghan had my sympathies. Now I just want them to stop.
I had no intention of watching the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes of which dropped Dec. 8. Though the former royal couple had my sympathy, they didn’t deserve more of my attention. At least, that’s what I told myself. My vow not...
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Former Royal Butler Recalls ‘Hysterical’ and ‘Surreal’ Christmas With Teenage Prince William and Prince Harry
A former royal butler remembers spending Christmas with the royal family, including teenage Prince William and Prince Harry.
Royal Expert Believes Americans ‘Will Begin Turning Against’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Slams ‘Deeply Unpleasant Vanity’
A royal expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start to lose popularity with Americans. The expert said their 'deeply unpleasant vanity' won't go over well.
4 Claims in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries That Have Been Debunked
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries still remains a topic of discussion among royal watchers everywhere. But some of what the couple said in the show has now been disproven.
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
British-American Kickboxer Goes on Nasty Twitter Rant Against Meghan Markle
British-American kickboxer Andrew Tate is stirring the pot almost immediately after being reinstated on social media. Tate was banned from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube for hate speech. He was also banned on Twitter but recently reinstated after Elon Musk took over. In a post he tweeted on Dec. 15...
Meghan Markle’s 8-Word Reaction to Appearing on the Front Page Over Other Royals
Meghan Markle remembered telling Prince Harry it wasn't her 'fault' she'd been put on the cover of a U.K. publication after a 2018 royal family event in 'Harry and Meghan' Volume II.
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Even if Harry and Meghan "win" for Netflix, they lose
In the second half of "Harry & Meghan" we bear witness to the couple's session with a meditation coach. Sitting side by side on a couch, they breathe deeply and take in her wisdom. "Remember that what is transpiring in the media, what is being created is an illusion," she...
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
Body Language Expert Calls 1 ‘Harry & Meghan’ Scene a ‘Reminder’ of ‘How Smart’ Kate Middleton Is With Her Children
Prince Harry remembered a childhood photocall in 'Harry & Meghan' which resulted in a body language expert praising Kate Middleton's choice to take photos of her and Prince William's children.
Prince William Defense of Prince Harry in Clip Praised: 'So Different Now'
A clip of William defending his "modest" brother against an interviewer during their army days has been shared after the release of Harry's Netflix docuseries.
Inside Nottingham Cottage, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Home
Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, became the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first shared home in 2017, and it features heavily in the couple’s explosive new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Here, Vogue explores the history of the royal residence. It dates back to...
Beaming Zara Tindall is elegant in a £250 ME+EM dress at King's Windsor Castle lunch
Zara and Mike Tindall couldn't keep the smiles from their faces as they left Windsor Castle after attending King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas lunch today. The parents were joined by their children Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old son Luca when attending this year's event - with Charles hosting his first annual festive meal for the wider Royal Family as monarch.
