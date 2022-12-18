ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Meghan’s Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney Just Shaded Her & Harry’s Documentary After Not Appearing in It

A real reaction? Jessica Mulroney might have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary. The stylist made a cryptic Instagram post days before the second volume of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and it might hint at where her relationship is at with the Duchess of Sussex. In the trailer of the Netflix documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage with tabloids, rumors and with their own family members. “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’” Harry said in a...
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Us Weekly

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Salon

Even if Harry and Meghan "win" for Netflix, they lose

In the second half of "Harry & Meghan" we bear witness to the couple's session with a meditation coach. Sitting side by side on a couch, they breathe deeply and take in her wisdom. "Remember that what is transpiring in the media, what is being created is an illusion," she...
Daily Mail

Beaming Zara Tindall is elegant in a £250 ME+EM dress at King's Windsor Castle lunch

Zara and Mike Tindall couldn't keep the smiles from their faces as they left Windsor Castle after attending King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's Christmas lunch today. The parents were joined by their children Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old son Luca when attending this year's event - with Charles hosting his first annual festive meal for the wider Royal Family as monarch.
