FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kelly School, West Orange library team up for Multilingual Library Night
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 5, Kelly Elementary School and the West Orange Public Library co-hosted a Multilingual Library Night. Parents enjoyed a tour of the library, learning about the resources and programs available to their children and the community. Several families signed up for their first library cards and borrowed their first books.
essexnewsdaily.com
Charter school in Newark and partners support scholars in need
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Great Oaks Legacy Charter School in Newark partnered with two organizations to provide gifts to scholars in need ahead of this holiday season. Precious Dreams donated comfort bags with blankets, journals, socks and more for scholars who either live in shelters, temporary homes or have been displaced, to empower them to self-comfort while navigating uncertainty. From the Sole created a “shopping experience” for the scholars, providing 100 pairs of shoes for students to choose from and setting an example for how they should expect to be treated when walking into a retail space.
baristanet.com
Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday
Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
Mask mandate returns in Passaic School District
Superintendent Sandra Diodonet says the district will monitor COVID-19 activity in the city and lift the mandate when Passaic County is at a moderate or below range.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Jersey
New Jersey isn’t one of the coldest places in the United States, but that still doesn’t mean it gets downright freezing during certain points of the year! The state is located in the northeastern portion of the United States and is primarily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which it borders. Today, we’re going to look at the weather in New Jersey, particularly the coldest place and the coldest recorded temperature. It may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
njbmagazine.com
Mainstreet NJ: Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn is special because it has an incredible variety of businesses/restaurants. In fact, 43 new businesses opened here in just the last year. From chocolatiers to taverns, to coffee shops and ethnic markets, Fair Lawn’s beauty lies in how all of these diverse shops come together to make up one amazing borough. Additionally, the municipality recently launched a digital marketplace with every business listed. A shopper recently noted, “Going down River Road, I was surprised by just how many different kinds of businesses exist on one local road. Ice cream shops, taco restaurants, Chinese food places, exercise studios, pharmacies, diners: Fair Lawn really has it all!” It is truly a terrific place to live, shop, and do business in.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Shop Ranked Among Top 20 Places For Hot Chocolate Across The U.S.
Hot chocolate is the perfect winter weather treat and there are various ways to drink it. With dozens of flavors ranging from classic hot chocolate, peppermint, and salted caramel, to raspberry, there is one for everyone’s taste buds to enjoy. Thanks to Yelp, we now know where to track...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County
Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.
Christmas Home Decoration Contest now underway in Hudson County
The annual Best Christmas Home Decoration Contest hosted by Hudson Media Group’s Pat O’ Melia is underway in Hudson County. Three winners will each receive $1,000 in cash and a commemorative plaque. Home spotters are on the streets now looking for decorated homes across Hudson County. Municipalities included...
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County Declares Code Blue
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
essexnewsdaily.com
SOMSD appoints three directors to district leadership roles
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At its Dec. 15 meeting, the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education approved three district appointments. Zoila A. Correa, the assistant principal at Clinton Elementary School, was appointed director of curriculum and instruction; Tunde Adedoyin has been appointed director of human resources; and Kerri Waibel has been appointed director of access and equity.
theobserver.com
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
