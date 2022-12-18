Fair Lawn is special because it has an incredible variety of businesses/restaurants. In fact, 43 new businesses opened here in just the last year. From chocolatiers to taverns, to coffee shops and ethnic markets, Fair Lawn’s beauty lies in how all of these diverse shops come together to make up one amazing borough. Additionally, the municipality recently launched a digital marketplace with every business listed. A shopper recently noted, “Going down River Road, I was surprised by just how many different kinds of businesses exist on one local road. Ice cream shops, taco restaurants, Chinese food places, exercise studios, pharmacies, diners: Fair Lawn really has it all!” It is truly a terrific place to live, shop, and do business in.

FAIR LAWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO