Millburn, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

essexnewsdaily.com

Kelly School, West Orange library team up for Multilingual Library Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 5, Kelly Elementary School and the West Orange Public Library co-hosted a Multilingual Library Night. Parents enjoyed a tour of the library, learning about the resources and programs available to their children and the community. Several families signed up for their first library cards and borrowed their first books.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Charter school in Newark and partners support scholars in need

This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Great Oaks Legacy Charter School in Newark partnered with two organizations to provide gifts to scholars in need ahead of this holiday season. Precious Dreams donated comfort bags with blankets, journals, socks and more for scholars who either live in shelters, temporary homes or have been displaced, to empower them to self-comfort while navigating uncertainty. From the Sole created a “shopping experience” for the scholars, providing 100 pairs of shoes for students to choose from and setting an example for how they should expect to be treated when walking into a retail space.
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Essex County To Distribute 1,000 Turkeys and Holiday Dinner Boxes Tuesday

Essex County will be distributing 1,000 turkeys and holiday dinner boxes beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, until supplies run out on a first-come, first-served basis at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, Codey Arena in West Orange. “The pandemic and rising costs have created food insecurity among...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in New Jersey

New Jersey isn’t one of the coldest places in the United States, but that still doesn’t mean it gets downright freezing during certain points of the year! The state is located in the northeastern portion of the United States and is primarily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which it borders. Today, we’re going to look at the weather in New Jersey, particularly the coldest place and the coldest recorded temperature. It may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Mainstreet NJ: Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn is special because it has an incredible variety of businesses/restaurants. In fact, 43 new businesses opened here in just the last year. From chocolatiers to taverns, to coffee shops and ethnic markets, Fair Lawn’s beauty lies in how all of these diverse shops come together to make up one amazing borough. Additionally, the municipality recently launched a digital marketplace with every business listed. A shopper recently noted, “Going down River Road, I was surprised by just how many different kinds of businesses exist on one local road. Ice cream shops, taco restaurants, Chinese food places, exercise studios, pharmacies, diners: Fair Lawn really has it all!” It is truly a terrific place to live, shop, and do business in.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County Declares Code Blue

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey

I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

SOMSD appoints three directors to district leadership roles

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At its Dec. 15 meeting, the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education approved three district appointments. Zoila A. Correa, the assistant principal at Clinton Elementary School, was appointed director of curriculum and instruction; Tunde Adedoyin has been appointed director of human resources; and Kerri Waibel has been appointed director of access and equity.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ

