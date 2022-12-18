‘I Live in a Place Where It’s Dark 20 Hours a Day All Winter—Here’s How I Stave Off Seasonal Depression and Keep to a ‘Normal’ Schedule’

Read full article on original website
Is It Even Worth Trying To Work Out When You Just Really Aren’t Feeling It?
Say it with me: You're not going to feel your best every single day. And that’s okay! Maybe you were up all night (whether you wanted to be or not). Maybe the stress of the holidays is catching up to you. Or maybe your couch is simply calling your name louder than it usually does.
I Washed My Face With Rice Water for a Week, and It Made My Rough, Dry Skin Feel Softer and More Hydrated
As a person who consumes rice multiple times a week, I've always felt it was wasteful to dump the remaining water after rinsing (for context: I soak my rice in water before cooking). The TikTok gods must have heard me because after cooking a fresh batch of white rice, Skya's (@skyasghiblicafe) viral TikTok video popped on my "For You" page. In it, Skya pours the remaining rice water into a bowl and pats it on her face and neck, a hack she learned from her Korean grandma. While Skya didn't specify the benefits, other TikTokers have spoken highly of rice water, mentioning that it smooths skin, minimizes pores, and reduces the appearance of red marks.
‘I’m a Morning News Anchor With a Call Time of 3:30 A.M. and This Is How I Get To Sleep Fast’
At the point in the night when most people are deep in their sleep cycles, morning news anchor Sophia Espinosa, of Central Illinois’ WAND-TV, is already starting her day. Her shift starts at 3:30 a.m. and because of this early call time, Espinosa not only goes to bed early, but she's also perfected the art of falling asleep fast.
It’s ‘Cold Shoulder Season’—These Are the Places With the Cheapest Hotel Rates in December and January
Summer months may have the one-up on winter travel for warmer weather, but there's one thing about the "cold shoulder season" that they can't beat: cheaper hotel rates. Shoulder seasons, aka, the off-peak travel times in between popular tourism periods, are the perfect time to take advantage of seriously low hotel rates. And if you really want to save your pennies, now's the time do so; New data from Hotels.com indicates the "cold shoulder season" directly before the holiday travel rush and after all festivities are the best times to book a budget-friendly getaway.
Yes, You Need Different Running Shoes in the Winter. Here Are 5 Podiatrist-Recommended Pairs
Running in the winter is undeniably challenging. Between the short hours of daylight and the bitterly cold temperatures, just getting yourself out the door can be a feat in itself. Add in the potential hazards and increased physical demand of running on snow or ice, and it's clear that winter...
The 4 Nighttime Habits That a Rockette Swears By To Get Solid Sleep After High-Kicking, High-Energy Performances
The Rockettes are back in action, kicking their legs to high heaven, and bringing joy to all who walk through the doors of Radio City Music Hall. Each dancer does almost 300 (!) kicks per show, and up to four shows per day—a feat accomplished only through training, preparation, and a whole lot of adrenaline. Which makes sleep both essential, and a little elusive for the 80 dancers in the troupe.
‘I’m an RD, and Here’s Why Coffee Is Irritating Your Stomach—Plus How To Prevent It Without Going Cold Turkey’
As much as we absolutely adore our daily latte habit (triple shot of espresso, extra creamy), our stomachs can say otherwise. Especially after sipping on coffee continuously throughout the day, it’s not uncommon to experience a few rather uncomfortable side effects aside from a zap of energy—namely, stomach pain, rumbles, and even indigestion.
Feeling a Little Hectic or Chaotic? De-Stress With This 12-Minute Stretching Routine
There’s a reason you might call someone a “ball of stress” or a “stress ball.” The feeling of stress can make us feel like we’re tied in knots, tensing up emotionally and physically. Just think of what your shoulders do in response to looming work deadlines or family bickering.
This High-Protein, Gut-Friendly Gingerbread Cheesecake Dip Will Bring So Much Cheer to Your Holiday
POV: It’s the holidays, and you’ve been tasked with bringing a homemade appetizer for the festivities. Of course, it’s hard to compete with your relatives' renowned staples they’ve been bringing to dinner parties for as long as you can remember—but seeing as it's almost the new year, why not try switching things up this holiday season?
Unwind With This Magnesium-Rich Raspberry Rose Mocktail Recipe That Boosts Relaxation With Every Sip
Does the holiday season have a way of taking a toll on your mental health every year? Same. Between spending far too much “quality” time with distant relatives and worrying about financial budgeting (while trying to get everything on everyone's wishlist) to navigating the obstacles of peak travel season, the holidays can feel far from a holly jolly time.
