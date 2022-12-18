ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

‘I Live in a Place Where It’s Dark 20 Hours a Day All Winter—Here’s How I Stave Off Seasonal Depression and Keep to a ‘Normal’ Schedule’

By Annita Katee
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

I Washed My Face With Rice Water for a Week, and It Made My Rough, Dry Skin Feel Softer and More Hydrated

As a person who consumes rice multiple times a week, I've always felt it was wasteful to dump the remaining water after rinsing (for context: I soak my rice in water before cooking). The TikTok gods must have heard me because after cooking a fresh batch of white rice, Skya's (@skyasghiblicafe) viral TikTok video popped on my "For You" page. In it, Skya pours the remaining rice water into a bowl and pats it on her face and neck, a hack she learned from her Korean grandma. While Skya didn't specify the benefits, other TikTokers have spoken highly of rice water, mentioning that it smooths skin, minimizes pores, and reduces the appearance of red marks.
Well+Good

It’s ‘Cold Shoulder Season’—These Are the Places With the Cheapest Hotel Rates in December and January

Summer months may have the one-up on winter travel for warmer weather, but there's one thing about the "cold shoulder season" that they can't beat: cheaper hotel rates. Shoulder seasons, aka, the off-peak travel times in between popular tourism periods, are the perfect time to take advantage of seriously low hotel rates. And if you really want to save your pennies, now's the time do so; New data from Hotels.com indicates the "cold shoulder season" directly before the holiday travel rush and after all festivities are the best times to book a budget-friendly getaway.
Well+Good

The 4 Nighttime Habits That a Rockette Swears By To Get Solid Sleep After High-Kicking, High-Energy Performances

The Rockettes are back in action, kicking their legs to high heaven, and bringing joy to all who walk through the doors of Radio City Music Hall. Each dancer does almost 300 (!) kicks per show, and up to four shows per day—a feat accomplished only through training, preparation, and a whole lot of adrenaline. Which makes sleep both essential, and a little elusive for the 80 dancers in the troupe.
Well+Good

‘I’m an RD, and Here’s Why Coffee Is Irritating Your Stomach—Plus How To Prevent It Without Going Cold Turkey’

As much as we absolutely adore our daily latte habit (triple shot of espresso, extra creamy), our stomachs can say otherwise. Especially after sipping on coffee continuously throughout the day, it’s not uncommon to experience a few rather uncomfortable side effects aside from a zap of energy—namely, stomach pain, rumbles, and even indigestion.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy