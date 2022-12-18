Read full article on original website
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes is making a change for cold-weather game. Other Chiefs adjusting, too
Editor’s note: Follow our live weather storm updates here for the latest on conditions in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes says, in this case, functionality will take precedence over fashion. The Kansas City Chiefs home game is expected to be bitterly cold Saturday afternoon. And for Mahomes, that means one...
Wichita Eagle
Sports Illustrated Names Alabama 2023 National Recruiting Champion
There's still almost two full days remaining in the early signing period, plus National Signing Day in February still to go, but Sports Illustrated had seen enough. Thursday morning, it named the Alabama Crimson Tide the national recruiting champion for the Class of 2023. No other program was still within...
