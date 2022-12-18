ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Sports Illustrated Names Alabama 2023 National Recruiting Champion

There's still almost two full days remaining in the early signing period, plus National Signing Day in February still to go, but Sports Illustrated had seen enough. Thursday morning, it named the Alabama Crimson Tide the national recruiting champion for the Class of 2023. No other program was still within...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

