Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Local group honors grandparents who are raising their grandchildren
Serving with a Purpose ministry hosted a special event, honoring grandparents who raised their grandchildren on Sunday.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville
Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
WHNT-TV
New Bakery is Now Open
Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville on Holmes Avenue after seven years of work by its owner Heidi Kizer and some help from the community. New Bakery is Now Open. Saturday morning, a new bakery called The Bakingtist opened up in downtown Huntsville...
A Strong farewell: Madison Co. chairman presides over final meeting before heading to DC
It seemed like a routine day for Dale Strong in his role as Madison County Commission Chairman. He and fellow commissioners heard a plea for more funding from Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard. Strong explained the status of the new sheriff’s department training center before the commission approved budget appropriations.
‘Coach has made a difference in me’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman. The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
themadisonrecord.com
Huntsville annexes 1,220 acres in Limestone County near Athens
ATHENS — The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Galaxy of Lights extends walking lights further than ever
The Christmas countdown is getting shorter, but don't miss the holiday family fun offered right here in the Rocket City. The Galaxy of Lights is among those festivities!
Senate confirms Huntsville attorney to seat on TVA board
The U.S. Senate this week confirmed the nomination of Huntsville attorney Joe Ritch to serve on the TVA board of directors, Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday. Shelby made the announcement on Twitter. President Joe Biden nominated Ritch in July, which Shelby supported. “His return to the board will be good...
WALA-TV FOX10
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Gray News) - An Alabama couple welcomed their newborn baby girl into the world on their birthday. According to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Cassidy and Dylan Scott became parents for the first time over the weekend. And what made the day even more special was...
Commission approves $800,000 for first-ever office for Marshall County Coroner
For the first time in the history of the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the coroner will actually have an office.
Residents spar with commission, executives on Jack Daniels warehouses
Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee faced the county commission and John Brown Corp. executives Tuesday — looking for answers about the construction of Jack Daniels warehouses in the area.
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
WAFF
How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel. Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.
If everyone could have the heart of Patrick, the world would be a better place.
Patrick Riley has been a Custodian in the Cullman City School system for the last 29 years. To know Patrick is to love Patrick. He is one of the kindest gentlemen you could ever have a conversation with. While children are at school, they can be reassured Patrick will greet them with a smile and always a friendly hello. The same goes for when a student or ex-student sees him out and about. His heart and love for Cullman City School, the students, and the staff goes well beyond four walls.
Hartselle Enquirer
Harless, Henderson to wed
Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
10+ artists to perform in Huntsville honoring late country singer George Jones
On Tuesday, Nancy Jones, the widow of country musician George Jones, announced a one-night-only concert event to honor her late husband's legacy.
How to get tickets to the George Jones tribute concert in Huntsville this April
The “Still Playing Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones” concert will be held for one night only at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on April 25, 2022. According to previous reports, performers for the tribute concert include Brad Paisley, Tanya Tucker, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Michael Ray, Sam Moore, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd and Tracy Lawrence. Additional performers will be announced later on.
The Bakingtist opens up in downtown Huntsville
A new local bakery opened its doors in Huntsville this weekend.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
