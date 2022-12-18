ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AL.com

Extreme cold means bridge, road treatments could be ‘minimally effective,’ Alabama officials warn

A blast of arctic air cold could bring dangerous road conditions in the coming days, Alabama officials are warning. The cold front is expected to move across the state Thursday and Friday, plunging temperatures into the single digits, especially in the northern two-thirds of Alabama. Wind chill and hard freeze warnings have been issued for parts of the state that will go into effect late Thursday.
altoday.com

Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures

Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
wvtm13.com

Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama

More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
92.9 WTUG

What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean

Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
weisradio.com

Message from Alabama Power About Impending Weather Situation

FROM ALABAMA POWER / We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for extremely cold temperatures. Alabama Power makes smart investments in our power grid today so we can continue to provide our customers the service they expect – both now and in the decades to come. That includes investments in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability for our customers during extreme temperatures.
WAFF

Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
