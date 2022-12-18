Read full article on original website
What is a ‘white Christmas’? Will Alabama have one this year?
The rule is this: To qualify as a white Christmas there has to be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. In Alabama there are very few days when there is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground, especially on Dec. 25.
Politics and media, airport scuffle, winter weather: Down in Alabama
According to report by National Public Radio and Floodlight, a political consulting firm for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in Alabama. A Birmingham woman was charged after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent. Get ready for a blast of cold weather.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
When will it get warmer? There’s some good news in the forecast
Alabama is bracing for a blast of the coldest air it has seen for several years. The really cold stuff is expected to arrive in north Alabama on Thursday evening and quickly spread southward, plunging Alabama into the deep freeze over the Christmas holiday weekend. Wind chill warnings will be...
Matrix paid news outlets to give Alabama Power favorable coverage, report states
An influential political consultant for Alabama Power has financial ties to three news organizations in the state that gave glowing coverage to the powerful utility while damaging the company’s opponents, according to a report published Monday. Matrix LLC, the Montgomery-based political consulting firm that boasts Alabama Power as a...
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
Extreme cold means bridge, road treatments could be ‘minimally effective,’ Alabama officials warn
A blast of arctic air cold could bring dangerous road conditions in the coming days, Alabama officials are warning. The cold front is expected to move across the state Thursday and Friday, plunging temperatures into the single digits, especially in the northern two-thirds of Alabama. Wind chill and hard freeze warnings have been issued for parts of the state that will go into effect late Thursday.
Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures
Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
Governor Ivey Awards $2.65 Million to Fight Homelessness in Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services.
Georgia faces state of emergency ahead of freezing temperatures, Gov. Brian Kemp says
Remember that scene in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” where he’s wandering alone through a righteously windy storm?. The Atlanta area and much of north Georgia will be a bit like that this weekend (minus the snow, probably). Overnight Thursday and perhaps all the way until Monday, wind chill temperatures are likely to approach zero or head into the negatives.
Alabama arctic blast bringing wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero
Get ready, the cold is on its way. Alabama was covered in wind chill and hard freeze warnings on Thursday in anticipation of the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later today. That front is going to bring some rain on the front side, a little snow for northern...
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
Retiring ABC Board chief says Alabama’s liquor controls mean more revenue, less consumption
H.M. “Mac” Gipson Jr., started working at age 13, cleaning and touching up cars at his father’s Standard Oil station in downtown Prattville. He has worked ever since and said he would not stop now, at 87, if not for health problems. “Along the line I’ve tried...
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
Message from Alabama Power About Impending Weather Situation
FROM ALABAMA POWER / We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for extremely cold temperatures. Alabama Power makes smart investments in our power grid today so we can continue to provide our customers the service they expect – both now and in the decades to come. That includes investments in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability for our customers during extreme temperatures.
Men hacked Ring cameras to ‘swat’ people, post responses online in Alabama and other states, feds say
Two men have been indicted in connection with a scheme to hack into Ring doorbell cameras and make fake emergency calls to police to livestream their responses on social media, federal prosecutors said. Kya Christian Nelson, 21, of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew McCarty, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina,...
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
