Joseph Goodman: Saban’s dynasty is still alive, and Auburn is back from the dead
Nick Saban didn’t land quarterback Arch Manning, but it looks like Alabama is going to have a couple decent commitments to begin the New Year. Early national signing day was on Wednesday, which means the big schools are all but done building their 2023 recruiting classes. With another No.1-ranked class, it looks like Saban’s dynasty isn’t over yet. The game of college football is changing for everyone, but Saban remains salesman supreme for elite talent looking to develop into NFL draft picks. Until that’s no longer the case, his reign atop college football will endure the occasional two-loss season.
Alabama is No. 1 by wide margin in 2023 recruiting class rankings
The 2023 recruiting cycle isn’t technically over but it’s safe to call it. Alabama’s class currently tops every major recruiting ranking and the margins aren’t particularly close. With nine of the top 48 players in the 247Sports composite and 14 of the top 77, the Crimson...
Sporting News
Early Signing Day winners & losers: Alabama strikes back with No. 1 class, Deion Sanders still ramping up
The early signing period for 2023 opened Wednesday, and the second cycle of college football's NIL era produced some surprises. Not at the top, of course. Alabama and Georgia continued their dominance on the recruiting trail in the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs made four- and...
Where Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023 ranks all-time
After the early signing day, Alabama’s got a commanding lead atop the 2023 recruiting class team rankings. With nine of the top 48 players coming to Tuscaloosa, the lead over No. 2 Georgia is significant in all three major recruiting rankings. But where does it stand in the history...
Why Alabama 5-star signees James Smith, Qua Russaw were always a package deal
Though they were never outspoken about their recruitment, Alabama’s newest 5-star signees always were going to play college football together. The Carver-Montgomery duo of 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL James Smith and 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE Qua Russaw committed to the Crimson Tide on national television Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been the best...
Pinson Valley duo T.J. Metcalf and Amare Thomas sign with Arkansas and UAB
It was a mere formality for Pinson Valley safety T.J. Metcalf, an Arkansas commitment who remained firm in his pledge to the Razorbacks in sending his official national letter of intent a few hours earlier. “I’ve been committed for a few months now,” Metcalf said. “It’s the right place for...
Every recruit from Alabama football’s class of 2023 with highlights
From Arch Manning to name, image and likeness agreements, the 2023 recruiting year was one of the crazier recruiting cycles in recent memory. Yet, there’s a familiar program sitting at the top of the class rankings. Nick Saban and Alabama football recaptured the top spot on nearly every recruiting...
Alabama’s Henry To’oto’o accepts Senior Bowl invite: ‘He’s one of the smartest player they’ve had’
Alabama’s Henry To’oto’o has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the all-star game announced Thursday. To’oto’o marks the eighth member of the Crimson Tide to participate in the Feb. 4 game. The eight players also mark the second-largest Alabama class in the all-star game’s history.
Family, friends celebrate Hueytown’s Earl Woods signing with Jax State
Monica Braggs, the grandmother of quarterback Earl Woods, was just one of many gathered at Hueytown High School’s field house on Wednesday morning to celebrate and reflect on the standout football player’s journey. “It takes a village, and I am so blessed to have our village,” Braggs said....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trent Dilfer makes bold recruiting pitch for UAB to Alabama high school players
Trent Dilfer was a surprising choice when he was named the head coach at UAB on Dec. 1. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former ESPN analyst, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL and was named a Pro Bowler in 1997, had no head coaching experience outside of his time leading Lipscomb Academy’s football program for 4 seasons and his time at the helm the Elite 11 quarterback camp.
What is Alabama getting in Hewitt-Trussville defensive tackle Hunter Osborne?
There is a lot to like about Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman and Alabama signee Hunter Osborne, according to his high school coach. “Hunter is a guy who poured into our program on and off the field,” Josh Floyd said. “Even though he is a big-time recruit, he is a humble kid. He treats people right. He’s a great teammate. He’s a legacy type guy for us. He has done a great job showing young guys what it looks like to be a leader.”
What Nick Saban thinks of Alabama’s 2 QBs in 2023 class
In terms of quarterback classes, the 2023 group had some headliners. Arch Manning clearly got top billing and he visited Alabama a few times before ultimately committing and signing with Texas. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, signed a pair from down the list as four of the top seven overall prospects in the 247Sports composite were passers.
Chris Stewart stepped in for University of Alabama during wild season: ‘I’m an incredibly blessed man’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Carver-Montgomery 5-star defensive duo James Smith, Qua Russaw commit to Alabama
Alabama’s top-ranked signing class got even bigger in more ways than one Wednesday afternoon. The Carver-Montgomery defensive duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw – the top two previously uncommitted players in the state -- committed and signed with the Crimson Tide over rival Auburn and many other schools.
Breaking: 5-Star Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor Flips Commitment
The nation's No. 1 ranked offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama on Tuesday. Proctor announced his decision early Wednesday during a ceremony at Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk High. The five-star prospect visited Tuscaloosa again over the weekend. It was his ...
Former Alabama QB signs with Clemson
Former Alabama QB and the great-grandson of Bear Bryant is headed to a third school. Paul Tyson on Wednesday signed with Clemson after spending a year at Arizona State. The Hewitt-Trussville product signed with the Crimson Tide in 2019 in the same class as Taulia Tagovailoa. He redshirted his first season after appearing in one game but didn’t appear in 2020 as Bryce Young was the backup for Mac Jones.
Mo Williams returns to Alabama to lead Jackson State vs. alma mater
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A familiar face will be on the opposing bench on Tuesday night when the Alabama men’s basketball team hosts Jackson State for a 6 p.m. tip at Coleman Coliseum. Former Crimson Tide guard Mo Williams, a native of Jackson, Miss., is in his first season...
Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU
One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
When Alabama and Auburn football’s 2023 targets are scheduled to announce
Five-star running back Justice Haynes predicted Alabama’s additions on Wednesday will “break the internet.” Bradyn Joiner admitted Auburn is “hot rn” on the recruiting trail as coaches hope for an extension of a Merry FLIPmas. It’s the start of the early signing period which means...
5-Star Recruit Has Brutally Honest Reason For Why He Flipped From Iowa To Alabama
Alabama surprised the college football world by flipping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa just one day before the early national signing day period opened. The Iowa native announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday, saying "Home away from home. Roll Tide." When asked why he decided to join Nick...
