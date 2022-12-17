ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Saban’s dynasty is still alive, and Auburn is back from the dead

Nick Saban didn’t land quarterback Arch Manning, but it looks like Alabama is going to have a couple decent commitments to begin the New Year. Early national signing day was on Wednesday, which means the big schools are all but done building their 2023 recruiting classes. With another No.1-ranked class, it looks like Saban’s dynasty isn’t over yet. The game of college football is changing for everyone, but Saban remains salesman supreme for elite talent looking to develop into NFL draft picks. Until that’s no longer the case, his reign atop college football will endure the occasional two-loss season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trent Dilfer makes bold recruiting pitch for UAB to Alabama high school players

Trent Dilfer was a surprising choice when he was named the head coach at UAB on Dec. 1. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former ESPN analyst, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL and was named a Pro Bowler in 1997, had no head coaching experience outside of his time leading Lipscomb Academy’s football program for 4 seasons and his time at the helm the Elite 11 quarterback camp.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What is Alabama getting in Hewitt-Trussville defensive tackle Hunter Osborne?

There is a lot to like about Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman and Alabama signee Hunter Osborne, according to his high school coach. “Hunter is a guy who poured into our program on and off the field,” Josh Floyd said. “Even though he is a big-time recruit, he is a humble kid. He treats people right. He’s a great teammate. He’s a legacy type guy for us. He has done a great job showing young guys what it looks like to be a leader.”
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

What Nick Saban thinks of Alabama’s 2 QBs in 2023 class

In terms of quarterback classes, the 2023 group had some headliners. Arch Manning clearly got top billing and he visited Alabama a few times before ultimately committing and signing with Texas. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, signed a pair from down the list as four of the top seven overall prospects in the 247Sports composite were passers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Chris Stewart stepped in for University of Alabama during wild season: ‘I’m an incredibly blessed man’

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama QB signs with Clemson

Former Alabama QB and the great-grandson of Bear Bryant is headed to a third school. Paul Tyson on Wednesday signed with Clemson after spending a year at Arizona State. The Hewitt-Trussville product signed with the Crimson Tide in 2019 in the same class as Taulia Tagovailoa. He redshirted his first season after appearing in one game but didn’t appear in 2020 as Bryce Young was the backup for Mac Jones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU

One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy