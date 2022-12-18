ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with

The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
ADDISON, NY
FanSided

Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta

Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

San Francisco Giants and the offseason of almost

The old saying is that close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Unfortunately, the same can apply to the San Francisco Giants’ offseason. The Giants had an impressive offseason for just under a combined week. First, they had Aaron Judge (or, rather, Arson Judge) for exactly seven minutes before Jon Heyman took that report back. Judge signed with the Yankees the following morning after calling Hal Steinbrenner directly saying he wanted to stay in New York.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending

Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Bizarre job title for new Guardians coach hints at 2023 priorities

The Guardians have gone full corporate with their newest coaching job title, but it hints at what’s most important for 2023. A fancy job title is a clever way of making a job sound more glamorous or important than it is. For instance, “Facilites Management Technician” could simply be the same as “janitor”.
