WRGB
Albany Airport prepared for potential Thursday snowfall
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Officials from Albany International Airport say they are prepared for possible severe winter weather expected to begin Thursday afternoon - right as the holiday travel season ramps up. A spokesman says the airport is reviewing the potential for disruptions, particularly concerning flights going to the western...
WRGB
Albany County officially transfers ownership of Central Warehouse to developer
Following months and years of legal back and forth with previous owner Evan Blum, Albany County officially transferred ownership of the Central Warehouse to Redburn and Columbia Development on Thursday. "We have two proven developers, Redburn and Columbia, that have a portfolio of properties behind them, so more of a...
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
WRGB
Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals
Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
WRGB
Albany Jewish Community Center celebrates Hanukkah
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Jewish Community Center- hosting a Hanukkah celebration Monday night, including a menorah lighting. Members of the community center say despite a rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide, it has not affected their celebration of the Festival of Lights -- or any of the other activities members of the Jewish community partake in.
WRGB
Kids too young to be charged in Hudson assault, police say
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in the city of Hudson -- wrapping up a two-month long investigation -- into a 64 year old man's report that he was attacked by a group of kids. Officers say the man attempted to walk past them at the intersection of Second Street and Warren Street back on October 14th, but the kids allegedly blocked his way before punching and kicking him.
WRGB
Saratoga City Council approves liquor license proposal, Downtown Advisory Committee formed
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The Saratoga Springs City Council has voted to move forward with a proposal that aims to make the city more involved in the liquor license application and renewal process for bars, restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol on their premises. The vote was 3 to 2.
WRGB
Florida man to spend over two years in NY prison for role in skimming scheme
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Miami, Florida man will spend the next 27 months in a New York Prison after being convicted for his role in a skimming device conspiracy. Arley Gonzalez, age 35 pleaded guilty back in May of 2021. As part of t hat plea, he admitted that between December 2015 and July 2019 he was involved in a device skimming scheme that stole customer information from gas station customers.
WRGB
Months after a violent shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, has progress been made?
Bishop Avery Comethier is one of many people trying to bring about change in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood,. Through the work of pastors on patrol, a group of local pastors who patrol the nearby communities. Comethier tells me the key to the success of their mission is members of the community, especially the youth seeing ordinary people like him who care about them "
WRGB
Judge rules Schoharie limo operator is free from wearing ankle monitor
SCHOHARIE, NY (WRGB) — Nauman Hussain's attorney, Lee Kindlon, confirms to CBS6 that Hussain appeared in court on Wednesday. Judge Peter Lynch ruling that Hussain no longer has to wear an ankle monitor. It was back in August that Nauman Hussain showed up to Schoharie County Court expecting to...
WRGB
Out of state man accused of forcibly touching victim at Queensbury mall, say State Police
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Massachusetts man, charged with forcible touching at a Queensbury mall. investigators say 42-year-old Matthew R. Kelly, 42, of Lee, Massachusetts was arrested after state police responded to the Aviation Mall. Kelly is accused of making unwanted sexual advances...
WRGB
Minimum wage for New Yorkers set to increase at the end of 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's mission to have minimum wage phase in to $15 an hour continues with an end of the year wage increase. Workers outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
WRGB
Twice convicted felon sentenced after showing off weapon on Facebook Live
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man who has two prior felony convictions and was not allowed to legally own a weapon was sentenced to prison on December 20th. 41-year-old Thomas Hendricks Jr was sentenced to 46 months in prison. As part of a guilty plea, Hendricks admitted that...
WRGB
Albany County reconvenes its opioid task force
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County is reconvening its opioid task force -- at a time that County Executive Dan McCoy calls "frightening" for the fight against addiction. McCoy says there were 128 opioid deaths in the county this year -- that's more than three times the number of deaths seen in 2015.
WRGB
Man arraigned for shooting inside Schenectady bar
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) - The suspect charged with the deadly July 1st 2022 shooting inside the "Vibez Bar and Lounge" on State Street in Schenectady has now been arraigned. 24-year-old Markeith Buchanan is charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He appeared in Schenectady County Court on December 19, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge remanded him back behind bars without bail.
WRGB
New pilot program to offer legal counsel to tenants facing eviction in Albany County
ALBANY N.Y. (WRGB) — A new pilot program in Albany County is looking to help tenants who are facing eviction. Called the Eviction Prevention and Intervention Collaborative (EPIC), the program aims to provide legal counsel to renters facing an uncertain future. The Albany County legislature has just approved $160,000...
WRGB
Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession
STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
WRGB
Albany woman charged with home break-ins, theft from porch
An Albany woman is in custody Monday, charged with breaking into two homes on Trinity Place earlier this month, as well as stealing items from a resident’s front porch Sunday afternoon on Myrtle Avenue. Taviana Kemp, 33, was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s...
WRGB
Woman arraigned, accused of killing dog, neglecting 4 others
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman is facing a 5 count indictment, accused of killing an animal and animal neglect. 27 year old Elisa Sumner was arraigned in Albany County Court on December 19th, following a Grand Jury indictment handed up last week. Sumner is accused, between August...
WRGB
District Attorney withdraws gag order, says Saratoga Springs Mayor
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen has withdrawn a gag order against the City of Saratoga Springs regarding details of a November 20th police shooting. That's according to the city's Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino. The city was set to argue the...
