Rotterdam, NY

WRGB

Albany Airport prepared for potential Thursday snowfall

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Officials from Albany International Airport say they are prepared for possible severe winter weather expected to begin Thursday afternoon - right as the holiday travel season ramps up. A spokesman says the airport is reviewing the potential for disruptions, particularly concerning flights going to the western...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals

Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Jewish Community Center celebrates Hanukkah

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Jewish Community Center- hosting a Hanukkah celebration Monday night, including a menorah lighting. Members of the community center say despite a rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide, it has not affected their celebration of the Festival of Lights -- or any of the other activities members of the Jewish community partake in.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Kids too young to be charged in Hudson assault, police say

HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Police in the city of Hudson -- wrapping up a two-month long investigation -- into a 64 year old man's report that he was attacked by a group of kids. Officers say the man attempted to walk past them at the intersection of Second Street and Warren Street back on October 14th, but the kids allegedly blocked his way before punching and kicking him.
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Florida man to spend over two years in NY prison for role in skimming scheme

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Miami, Florida man will spend the next 27 months in a New York Prison after being convicted for his role in a skimming device conspiracy. Arley Gonzalez, age 35 pleaded guilty back in May of 2021. As part of t hat plea, he admitted that between December 2015 and July 2019 he was involved in a device skimming scheme that stole customer information from gas station customers.
MIAMI, FL
WRGB

Months after a violent shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood, has progress been made?

Bishop Avery Comethier is one of many people trying to bring about change in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood,. Through the work of pastors on patrol, a group of local pastors who patrol the nearby communities. Comethier tells me the key to the success of their mission is members of the community, especially the youth seeing ordinary people like him who care about them "
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Minimum wage for New Yorkers set to increase at the end of 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul's mission to have minimum wage phase in to $15 an hour continues with an end of the year wage increase. Workers outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase by $1 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20, as of Dec. 31.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany County reconvenes its opioid task force

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County is reconvening its opioid task force -- at a time that County Executive Dan McCoy calls "frightening" for the fight against addiction. McCoy says there were 128 opioid deaths in the county this year -- that's more than three times the number of deaths seen in 2015.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man arraigned for shooting inside Schenectady bar

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) - The suspect charged with the deadly July 1st 2022 shooting inside the "Vibez Bar and Lounge" on State Street in Schenectady has now been arraigned. 24-year-old Markeith Buchanan is charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He appeared in Schenectady County Court on December 19, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge remanded him back behind bars without bail.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession

STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
STILLWATER, NY
WRGB

Albany woman charged with home break-ins, theft from porch

An Albany woman is in custody Monday, charged with breaking into two homes on Trinity Place earlier this month, as well as stealing items from a resident’s front porch Sunday afternoon on Myrtle Avenue. Taviana Kemp, 33, was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman arraigned, accused of killing dog, neglecting 4 others

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman is facing a 5 count indictment, accused of killing an animal and animal neglect. 27 year old Elisa Sumner was arraigned in Albany County Court on December 19th, following a Grand Jury indictment handed up last week. Sumner is accused, between August...
ALBANY, NY

