Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gloversville woman accused of possessing narcotics
State police arrested Jenna M. Playford, 33 of Gloversville on December 21. Playford was allegedly involved in possessing narcotics and drug-packaging material.
WRGB
Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession
STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Schodack trio accused of catalytic converter theft
Three Schodack residents were arrested on Tuesday for alleged catalytic converter thefts. Robert Perez, 41, Lucindia Rideout, 51, and Crawford Boice, 29, each face charges.
WNYT
Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder
A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Moreau trio
Three Moreau residents were arrested on Thursday following a traffic stop that uncovered they were in possession of drugs. Tiffany Collins, 34, Winston Finlayson, 34, and Patricia Sexton, 37, each face charges.
Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing. As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a […]
WRGB
Man arraigned for shooting inside Schenectady bar
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) - The suspect charged with the deadly July 1st 2022 shooting inside the "Vibez Bar and Lounge" on State Street in Schenectady has now been arraigned. 24-year-old Markeith Buchanan is charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He appeared in Schenectady County Court on December 19, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge remanded him back behind bars without bail.
Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20 and the subsequent release of information by city officials.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington
BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
Suspect connected to fatal July shooting arraigned
The suspect connected to the fatal shooting outside VibeZ bar in July pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.
WRGB
Twice convicted felon sentenced after showing off weapon on Facebook Live
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man who has two prior felony convictions and was not allowed to legally own a weapon was sentenced to prison on December 20th. 41-year-old Thomas Hendricks Jr was sentenced to 46 months in prison. As part of a guilty plea, Hendricks admitted that...
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Ballston Spa felon pleads guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy
A Ballston Spa felon pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug and firearm charges, as well as admitting to conspiring with the leader of a Schenectady-based drug trafficking organization. Maxwell Leiser, 35, allegedly conspired to distribute cocaine base and heroin in Saratoga County.
Man sentenced to 7 years after assaulting girlfriend
Jayson Hooks (Shaquan Riker) was sentenced to seven years in prison on December 16. Hooks sentencing follows a five-day trial that began in October where he was convicted of assault and criminal mischief.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Essex County duo
A man from Crown Point, and a woman from Port Henry, were arrested on Sunday evening for alleged drug possession, after being pulled over in Crown Point. Joshua McGray, 33, and Kimberly LaRock, 36, each face charges.
WRGB
Accused fatal shooter of man on 21st birthday faces county court judge
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The man accused in the shooting death of another man on his 21st birthday faced a county judge, arraigned on murder and weapons charges. On May 30th, 21 year old Treavine L. Tate was fatally shot on Hulett Street. According to police, Tate was taken...
Albany woman accused of burglary, package theft
An Albany woman has been arrested after police said she broke into two homes and took items from a package at a third residence.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
Vermonter sentenced for illegal firearm possession
A man from Bennington, Vermont was sentenced to over two years in jail today for allegedly illegally possessing a stolen firearm. Gavin Wilcox, 30, was arrested back in March.
Comments / 0