Moreau, NY

WRGB

Stillwater man accused of driving stolen vehicle, drug possession

STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Stillwater man, accused of driving a vehicle reported stolen. 33-year-old Zachary B. Barry was stopped in the area of Route 9 after, according to the sheriff's office, the vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of Colonie.
STILLWATER, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in Albany County for attempted murder

A man in Albany County has been arraigned on charges, including attempted murder. Bledar Hoxha pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an eight-count indictment. He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. As NewsChannel 13 reported earlier this month, police say Hoxha broke into...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady felon jailed for possessing loaded firearm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to over three years in prison today for possessing a loaded pistol as a previously convicted felon. Thomas Hendricks Jr. 41, pleaded guilty to charges before sentencing. As part of his guilty plea, law enforcement says Hendricks admitted that on June 20, 2021, he brandished a […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Man arraigned for shooting inside Schenectady bar

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) - The suspect charged with the deadly July 1st 2022 shooting inside the "Vibez Bar and Lounge" on State Street in Schenectady has now been arraigned. 24-year-old Markeith Buchanan is charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He appeared in Schenectady County Court on December 19, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge remanded him back behind bars without bail.
SCHENECTADY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington

BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
BENNINGTON, VT

