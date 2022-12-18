Read full article on original website
Airlines Cancel 10,000 Flights During Severe Winter Storms and Scramble to Rebook Holiday Travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit much of the U.S. in the days leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease on Saturday as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Saturday but...
Travelers Face Severe Flight Cancellations, Delays Out of LAX
Some Holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport Friday. A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. There were more...
