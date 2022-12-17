Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell emphasizes importance of Wisconsin’s national brand after 1st Early Signing Day with Badgers
Luke Fickell will hopefully bring Wisconsin back to national title aspirations shortly. For now, Badgers nation will have to settle on being relevant on the recruiting trail. The Badgers are currently ranked No. 56 in the latest 247Sports team rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle. And while that number might not be as high as some hoped, players continue to explore Madison as an option via the transfer portal prior to the start of the 2023 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Amare Snowden, 4-star DB and former Cincinnati commit, signs with Wisconsin
Amare Snowden is making the move to the B1G. The 6-foot-3, 187-pound cornerback is heading to Wisconsin after originally committing to Cincinnati. The 4-star prospect is listed as the 64th-best cornerback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Snowden reunites with head coach Luke Fickell, who was hired by the Badgers after six seasons in Cincinnati.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting
New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck: Minnesota 'axed' Wisconsin's negative recruiting of Gopher commit heading into Early Signing Day
PJ Fleck is working on putting together the finishing touches for Minnesota’s 2023 recruiting class. During his Early Signing Day press conference, Fleck also took a shot at Minnesota’s archrival. According to Fleck, Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu...
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of the games throughout college football’s postseason. Out of the B1G, that includes Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Wisconsin heads into the game after a 6-6 regular season after finishing the year 4-3 under interim head coach Jim...
