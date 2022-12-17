Luke Fickell will hopefully bring Wisconsin back to national title aspirations shortly. For now, Badgers nation will have to settle on being relevant on the recruiting trail. The Badgers are currently ranked No. 56 in the latest 247Sports team rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle. And while that number might not be as high as some hoped, players continue to explore Madison as an option via the transfer portal prior to the start of the 2023 season.

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO