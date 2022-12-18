Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana flips 3-star DB away from Colorado with Early Signing Day move
Indiana is getting some help in its defensive backfield. The Hoosiers flipped 3-star defensive back Jordan Shaw away from Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders. Shaw, a California native, is listed as the 63rd-best cornerback in the 2023 class by 247Sports. Most of his other offers came from Pac-12 programs such as Washington, Washington State, Oregon, USC and Utah.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Tuttle, ex-Indiana QB, reveals B1G transfer destination
Jack Tuttle announced during the season that he would be leaving Indiana. Now, the former Hoosier has revealed his transfer destination. As it turns out, Tuttle will not have to go far for his next stop. The former 4-star prospect out of California revealed he’s committing to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh’s program in Ann Arbor on Tuesday.
saturdaytradition.com
AJ Barner, former Indiana TE, reveals B1G transfer commitment
A.J. Barner will be joining former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle in Ann Arbor it seems. Barner announced his transfer decision on Tuesday from his social media account. Both Tuttle and Barner are both heading to Michigan. Barner played in 22 games as a Hoosier. Barner had 361 yards receiving with 4 touchdowns during his time in Bloomington.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bracketology: Lunardi Has Arizona, Kansas as No. 1 Seeds, Indiana Still No. 4
Joe Lunardi's released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, projecting the full 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Following an 84-62 loss at Kansas on Saturday, Indiana did not move from last week's projections, holding steady as a No. 4 seed. This bracket would provide plenty of intriguing storylines for Indiana, who could matchup with Kentucky in the Round of 32 with a potential rematch against Kansas in the Sweet 16.
saturdaytradition.com
Early Signing Day Primer: What you need to know about Indiana's 2023 class
Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. If Indiana is to regain its footing, it’s unlikely to come through only high school recruiting. The 2023 recruiting class, at least in terms of...
Four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips breaks down his commitment to Arizona
On Sunday, Arizona landed its first commit in the class of 2024 in four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips. The 6-foot-3 sharp shooter from Modesto (Calif.) chose the Wildcats over Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA. “I picked Arizona to be my school because it felt like home, and...
Arizona State National Signing Day HQ
Recently-hired Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have added commitments at a breakneck pace of nearly one per day, on average, since he was introduced on Nov. 27. The Sun Devils have more Division I transfers (15) pledged to join the program than in any previous recruiting cycle...
Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota
"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
963kklz.com
Top Golf Arizona Guests Get A Rattling Surprise
Top Golf has become a normal hang out all across the country. The Golf/Bar & Restaurant chain has locations all across the country and draws tons of locals and tourists daily! Tourists go to drive gold balls and score points with their interactive driving range, all while sipping on delicious cocktails and foods from their multiple bars and restaurant.
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
AZ desalination deal includes plant in Rocky Point, pipeline to Phoenix
Representatives from IDE Technologies of Israel say they have been working on this plan for nearly four years with Governor Doug Ducey's Office and other agencies including the BLM and DoD.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
Certified Loser Kari Lake Trolls at Far-Right Conference: My Pronouns Are ‘I/Won’
Kari Lake, the MAGA cause célèbre and far-right former TV journalist, was defeated handily in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last month—though you wouldn’t know it from her Sunday appearance at a recent gathering of conservative activists, which had all the pomp and circumstance of a victory lap. After walking onstage amid pounding dubstep and explosions of confetti, Lake addressed the crowd at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix. “On Nov. 8, they committed highway robbery,” she said to cheers. Nearly two weeks after Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results, the 53-year-old reiterated that she refused to accept her total loss, trolling that she identified as “a proud election-denying deplorable” using the “pronouns… I/Won.” Lake also found time to issue some barely concealed threats at the event, saying, “They have built a house of cards here in Maricopa County. I think they’re all wondering what I’m gonna do. I’ll tell you what. I’m not just gonna knock that house of cards over, we’re gonna burn it to the ground.”.@KariLake: "I identify as a proud election denying deplorable.And my pronouns are I/Won."https://t.co/DXTi4W73rt pic.twitter.com/cD6AJ0VS8d— Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election
Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
AZFamily
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts
A judge dismissed eight of 10 counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit. The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Eatery Lands Among New York Times' Top 25 Restaurant Dishes Of 2022
The New York Times released their list of the top 25 restaurant dishes of 2022.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129
Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
AZFamily
West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
skygofly.com
Phoenix International (PHX) Becomes First Ever Airport to Use Rider-Only Autonomous Vehicles
This past Friday marks an important milestone in the history of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as Waymo has officially launched its first public autonomous vehicle service for the first time ever in a major airport. The service is currently offers travelers the opportunity to use fully self-driving vehicles for...
Comments / 0