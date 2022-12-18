Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Georgia football signs 4-star Gabriel Harris on Signing Day
Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy four-star edge defender Gabriel Harris made it official on signing day Wednesday, signing with Georgia over Florida State and Florida. First-year outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta high school football stars set to join schools on National Signing Day | Streams, updates
ATLANTA — Football players around the country are making their college commitments official on Wednesday, as the National Signing Day period begins. 11Alive is planning to cover the signing ceremonies of several local stars, as well as provide updates on the recruiting classes brought in by the likes of UGA and Georgia Tech.
Zoo Atlanta’s Giant panda predicts winner of the Peach Bowl
Zoo Atlanta is getting excited for the Peach Bowl as the Georgia Bulldogs get ready for their game in downtown Atlanta. Every year, Giant panda Yang Yang predicts the winner of the bowl game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. He picks between two boxes of...
Damon Wilson picks Georgia football on Signing Day
Georgia added to an already stacked signing day class on Wednesday, landing Venice (Fla.) High 247Sports Composite five-star edge Damon Wilson. Wilson chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Ohio State, and 26 other offers. He took an official visit to Georgia, on Oct. 7. “I enjoyed it,” Wilson told 247Sports Director...
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
Albany Herald
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?
Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul
Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
Eater
10 Must-Try Dishes at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway
Running northeast of Atlanta for over 20 miles, Buford Highway has long been known to locals for its vast range of eating options. Nearly two dozen countries from around the world are represented in the restaurants and markets up and down Buford Highway, making it the most diverse and dynamic dining scene found anywhere in the metro Atlanta area. And nowhere is that fact more apparent than at the food stalls found inside Plaza Fiesta in Chamblee.
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours
Genial, but no-nonsense. A rapid-fire delivery paired with a still-pronounced Boston accent. A sometimes-blunt crusader for justice. A skilled wordsmith and broadcaster. Those qualities embody Tom Houck and served him well as he morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest […] The post Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Essence
Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season
Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wabe.org
Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report
A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
Nonprofit pays off lunch debt at nearly 300 metro Atlanta schools
All for Lunch has paid off school lunch debts at schools across metro Atlanta.
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
Are Georgia and Oklahoma racially discriminating in a homeowners’ COVID relief program?
The federal government is giving away billions of dollars in taxpayer money to help Americans nationwide who are struggling to pay mortgages. But in Georgia and Oklahoma, whether homeowners are eligible for assistance depends on their skin color. In both Atlanta and Oklahoma City, for example, a couple making $95,000 a year can receive tens…
