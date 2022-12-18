ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

247Sports

Georgia football signs 4-star Gabriel Harris on Signing Day

Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy four-star edge defender Gabriel Harris made it official on signing day Wednesday, signing with Georgia over Florida State and Florida. First-year outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Damon Wilson picks Georgia football on Signing Day

Georgia added to an already stacked signing day class on Wednesday, landing Venice (Fla.) High 247Sports Composite five-star edge Damon Wilson. Wilson chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Ohio State, and 26 other offers. He took an official visit to Georgia, on Oct. 7. “I enjoyed it,” Wilson told 247Sports Director...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?

Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Georgia football: Predicting the 2023 class and portal haul

Georgia football and the rest of the country will participate in the Early Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. The Dawgs are looking to close in on another strong recruiting class. This signing day is the first of two periods that high school football recruits can sign letters of intent to...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

10 Must-Try Dishes at Plaza Fiesta on Buford Highway

Running northeast of Atlanta for over 20 miles, Buford Highway has long been known to locals for its vast range of eating options. Nearly two dozen countries from around the world are represented in the restaurants and markets up and down Buford Highway, making it the most diverse and dynamic dining scene found anywhere in the metro Atlanta area. And nowhere is that fact more apparent than at the food stalls found inside Plaza Fiesta in Chamblee.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours

Genial, but no-nonsense. A rapid-fire delivery paired with a still-pronounced Boston accent. A sometimes-blunt crusader for justice. A skilled wordsmith and broadcaster. Those qualities embody Tom Houck and served him well as he morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest […] The post Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Ebony Austin of Nouveau Bar And Grill Surprises Three Families With New Townhomes For The Holiday Season

Philanthropist and community leader Ebony Austin, alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kali Soul Events, blessed more than 3,000 Atlanta-based families during Austin’s 3rd annual toy drive and holiday skate party at the famous Cascade skating rink in College Park, Atlanta. Every year, Austin, through her Hiz Creations foundation and Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, gifts toys and additional resources to deserving families just in time for the holiday season. Besides toys, Austin also gives computers, clothes, shoes, and more. This year she exceeded her regular donations by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes and provided $5,000 in scholarships for four Spelman students for their upcoming spring semester.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report

A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

