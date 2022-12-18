As a kid, Tiger Woods and his father, Earl, used to go to a corner of the back nine of the Navy Golf Course in Cypress, California, and hit balls from their own shag bag. “I got them mostly out of the ditch from other players hitting balls, and those were my shag balls,” Tiger recalled at the PNC Championship this week. “I’d pick the trees on the right to hit to, and he’d pick the trees on the left to hit to, and then we’d play in the last three holes kind of towards dark. And it was game on. And so it was, OK, you do your work, I do my work, and then let’s go head-to-head.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO