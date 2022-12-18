ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiger Woods concludes busy ‘Silly Season.’ Here’s what we learned about his game in advance of 2023

As a kid, Tiger Woods and his father, Earl, used to go to a corner of the back nine of the Navy Golf Course in Cypress, California, and hit balls from their own shag bag. “I got them mostly out of the ditch from other players hitting balls, and those were my shag balls,” Tiger recalled at the PNC Championship this week. “I’d pick the trees on the right to hit to, and he’d pick the trees on the left to hit to, and then we’d play in the last three holes kind of towards dark. And it was game on. And so it was, OK, you do your work, I do my work, and then let’s go head-to-head.”
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

