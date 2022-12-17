Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s final 3-minute surge falls just short in 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Joe Girard III was just steps from the block ‘S’ when he hucked up a 3-pointer, a prayer, with less than a minute left in the game. Down four points, Girard opted to go with the shot that Syracuse hardly found success in all night against Pittsburgh. Hitting from range, Girard stood in the middle of mayhem, bouncing up and down as the Orange sat behind 83-82.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s 84-82 loss to Pitt: 3-pointers, big comeback falls short
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse extended its winning streak to five on Saturday against Cornell, using a strong second-half run to pull away from the Big Red. It helped the Orange, which started the season 3-4, improve to 8-4 heading into their matchup Tuesday against Pitt.
Daily Orange
Beat writers split if Syracuse can defeat Pitt in 2nd conference game
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse once again found itself clawing back in the second half against a nonconference team on Saturday against Cornell. Though they’ve won five straight games, the Orange have struggled out of the gate in each of the eventual wins. Now, in their second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season, they welcome Pittsburgh to the JMA Wireless Dome.
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses 2nd-half surge to beat UAlbany 87-64, remains undefeated at the Dome
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dyaisha Fair sat on the bench to start the fourth quarter. She had already scored over 20 points to give Syracuse an insecure lead. When Fair returned, she immediately controlled the tempo on her...
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s late comeback attempt falls short in 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about Pittsburgh, Syracuse’s 2nd ACC opponent
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. While Syracuse was outrebounded and punished during the first half via a flurry of 3-pointers by Cornell, it pulled through with a strong defensive effort in the second half to secure a fifth-straight win. Now, with only Atlantic Coast Conference games ahead, Syracuse welcomes Pittsburgh to the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange typically have the Panthers’ number, though they are 1-3 against Pitt recently after rattling off seven-straight wins.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s final nonconference opponent UAlbany
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sunday, Syracuse hosted Wake Forest for its first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season, seeking to remain undefeated in the JMA Wireless Dome. After three quarters where the teams would only...
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses strong 4th quarter to defeat Wake Forest
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dyaisha Fair’s 3-pointer to give Syracuse a 30-29 lead would only last for just one minute and 16 seconds. Wake had drained a 3 on the other end to give itself the halftime 32-30 lead.
Daily Orange
Second-chance efforts, rebounding give Syracuse 1st ACC win
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dyaisha Fair pulled the ball out toward midcourt before driving downhill again. Taking on Kaia Harrison, Fair crossed over from right to left, getting into the paint with ease. Leaning toward the basket and finishing with her right hand, Fair made the bucket as Harrison was whistled for the foul with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter. She converted the three-point play to put Syracuse up 55-53.
