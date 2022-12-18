Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
U.S. Plans For More Migrant Releases When Title 42 Asylum Limits End
The Department of Homeland Security says more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end. The order today by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to keep limits on asylum seekers that were put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
