Related
I-64E back open after crash near Barboursville, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:00 P.M. Dec. 21, 2022): Authorities tell WOWK 13 News the scene has cleared after a crash on I-64 in Cabell County, and no major injuries were reported. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash in Cabell County is causing some traffic delays on I-64. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened […]
WSAZ
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have reopened to motorists. The road was shutdown following a two vehicle crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. The road reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
WSAZ
Local Christmas lights across the tri-state
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - King Family Christmas Lights: 2659 3rd Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Jenkins Family Christmas Lights: 1110 County Road 3, Chesapeake, Ohio. Conley Christmas Lights: 442 Bellefonte Road, Ashland, Kentucky. McDaniel/Burcham Christmas Lights: 1908 Lexington Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky. Lewis Family Light Show: 2554 Grant Gardens Road, Ona, West...
WSAZ
Multiple departments battling fire
TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Multiple fire departments are at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call for a structure fire on the 30th block of Pinewood Circle in Tornado just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The home was fully involved when...
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
WSAZ
Former 911 dispatcher faces federal charges for 24 arson fires
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former 911 dispatcher in Gallia County faces federal charges in connection with nearly 24 arson fires set in Wayne National Forest since the spring of this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Ohio’s Southern District. Investigators say James A. Bartels,...
wchstv.com
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
Metro News
Truck driver killed in Jackson County crash
RIPLEY, W.Va. — A truck driver was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 77 in Jackson County. The rollover crash happened at approximately 7 o’clock in the southbound lanes just before the Ripley exit. The truck was hauling concrete. Investigators said the driver lost control of...
Missing Huntington teen found safe
UPDATE (9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): Huntington Police say that Jazmine Cochran has been found safe. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. […]
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
wchsnetwork.com
Lincoln County deputies investigate murder-suicide
RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
KRT bus, Nitro Police cruiser involved in crash in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A KRT bus and a City of Nitro police cruiser were involved in a crash in Charleston on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Brooks St. and Washington St. East at around 12:20 p.m. No injuries or road closures were reported. 13 News has a crew […]
WSAZ
Kanawha County issues State of Emergency due to incoming winter storm
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County due to predictions of potentially severe winter weather and a flash freeze. The National Weather Service has stated that an arctic front will be sweeping across the region Thursday night, bringing...
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
WSAZ
Kanawha County warming shelters prepare for winter weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend weather event will see temperatures dropping dramatically in just a few hours time. Even if the air feels normally tolerable late Thursday night, that will change in just a few hours’ time. For those who are used to sleeping in the streets,...
WSAZ
Two dead in Mingo County crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on state Route 49, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near Thacker. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Metro News
Two men in custody after robbery, pursuit in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
