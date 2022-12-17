Read full article on original website
WIBW
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
Last minute Topeka shoppers – this one’s for you
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With less than a week left until Christmas, your unfished gift list may be giving you more anxiety than whimsical wonder. “We always see the panicked person coming in looking for that one more gift,” Wheatland Antique Mall Owner Ned Webb said. “Every gift in here is unique, it’s one of a […]
Dog mauled at Kansas City-area home while tethered, undergoes life-saving surgery
A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.
Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
Keep an eye on these routes to, from Kansas City for Christmas travel
If you're thinking about hitting the road before Christmas, here's the routes that you should keep a tab on.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
WIBW
Seaman cancels early release day to end semester
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Snowglobe Express Train from Baldwin City catches fire, no injuries reported
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the call went out just after 8:30 p.m. that the engine had caught fire on the Snowglobe Express Train from Baldwin City, just across the county line into Franklin County.
bluevalleypost.com
New Andy’s Frozen Custard to open soon in Overland Park
That’s at the new Galleria 115 mixed-use development and neighbors the recently-opened Chick-fil-A franchise. Regular hours for the new Andy’s Frozen Custard have not yet been posted on the Andy’s Frozen Custard website. What’s on the menu: The company is known for its frozen custard, concretes, malts,...
Could Kansas City area see rolling blackouts during upcoming winter storm?
According to Southwest Power Pool, it has made changes to avoid any rolling blackouts like we saw in 2021 and their crews are ready for any potential outages.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Investigation underway after fire at Overland Park duplex leaves 1 dead
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon in Overland Park that left one person dead.
WIBW
Lawrence fire crews respond to two blazes as temperatures prepare to drop
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures were set to drop, fire crews in Lawrence responded to two infernos. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that crews had a busy 24 hours as they worked at a fire incident on Running Ridge Rd. LDCFM noted that the crews...
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
KCTV 5
Overland Park snow crews to arrive early Monday morning
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- In preparation for accumulating snow, the City of Overland Park will be treating roads early on Monday. Overnight crews will start treating the streets at midnight on Monday morning. Some areas of the Kansas City metro could see an inch or two of snow.
KVOE
Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit
Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
