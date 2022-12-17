ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
BURLINGAME, KS
KSNT News

Last minute Topeka shoppers – this one’s for you

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With less than a week left until Christmas, your unfished gift list may be giving you more anxiety than whimsical wonder. “We always see the panicked person coming in looking for that one more gift,” Wheatland Antique Mall Owner Ned Webb said. “Every gift in here is unique, it’s one of a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Seaman cancels early release day to end semester

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

New Andy’s Frozen Custard to open soon in Overland Park

That’s at the new Galleria 115 mixed-use development and neighbors the recently-opened Chick-fil-A franchise. Regular hours for the new Andy’s Frozen Custard have not yet been posted on the Andy’s Frozen Custard website. What’s on the menu: The company is known for its frozen custard, concretes, malts,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park snow crews to arrive early Monday morning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- In preparation for accumulating snow, the City of Overland Park will be treating roads early on Monday. Overnight crews will start treating the streets at midnight on Monday morning. Some areas of the Kansas City metro could see an inch or two of snow.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KVOE

Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit

Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
EMPORIA, KS

