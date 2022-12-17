Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
Birmingham Southern College president meets with lawmakers asking for $30 million to keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College President Daniel Coleman is calling on state legislators to help the private school out of a financial bind. He’s asking for $30 million, or the institution will close. Lawmakers have a big decision to make. Alabama House Rep. Juandalynn Givan is one...
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
Warming stations planned to open in Birmingham and other cities
Warming stations will be open in various locations to offer shelter from the extreme cold in Alabama this week. The city of Birmingham says a warm shelter will be open to the public from Dec. 22 through Dec 25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The warming station will open at...
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
Birmingham Water Works to resume water shutoff policy in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Water Works announced it will resume normal operations, including its water shutoff policy for unpaid bills. According to a news release, the utility will resume its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning Feb. 15, 2023. The BWW says the collections process was paused in...
Helping the most vulnerable during bitter cold temperatures in Birmingham
As temperatures take a plunge this week, shelters across Central Alabama will open their doors to those considered most vulnerable. The homeless population in Birmingham will need extra care this week. Firehouse Ministries says they've been at capacity for the last six months in the shelter. They only have 90 beds, the remain 45 have to sleep on cots.
Birmingham Museum of Art to welcome new works of art
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several major works of art are coming to the Birmingham Museum of Art. According to a news release, the artists represented in this acquisition are Dawoud Bey, Thornton Dial, Richard Dial, Howard Oubre, Debra Riffe and Hale Woodruff. “The Birmingham Museum of Art is committed to...
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
Birmingham mayor shares emotional response to latest homicide
Mayor Randall Wooding is heartbroken following the death of a 12-year-old girl killed in the latest homicide. Wednesday was a busy day for Birmingham police. Sometime around noon, WVTM 13 learned of a police chase happening along I-20/59. We learned three people were detained in this chase that are said to be connected to the homicide.
Family adopts man, 21, as he ages out of foster care
HELENA, Ala. — Life hasn't been all fun and games for Zachary Munoz, 22. He spent most of his life as a foster child. He entered the system when he was 9 years old. "I can honestly say growing up Christmas was just like any other day, which is I mean, it's sad to say," said Munoz.
Suspended Blount County judge faces censure, other punishment
ONEONTA, Ala. — Blount County's court system is facing gridlock following the suspension of its only Circuit Judge on Tuesday. The Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint against Judge Steven King, accusing him of violating five judicial canons, but govern judges' conduct. In one example, the Commission accused King...
Former Jefferson County Constable indicted on ethics, tax charges
A former constable in Jefferson County has been indicted and arrested on ethics and tax charges. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release that Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville, was indicted after a joint investigation with the Alabama Department of Revenue. If convicted, Barbee faces a maximum...
Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
Historic wind chill warning issued for central Alabama
A historic cold outbreak is set to arrive in central Alabama late Thursday night. A howling north-northwest wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts drives the ‘feels like’ temperature down into the –5°F to -10°F range. Meanwhile, the actual air temperatures will be in the single digits across the north. Amazing!
Help needed to find suspects who allegedly injured puppy in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Your assistance is needed to help find two people who are suspected of injuring a puppy at a restaurant in Center Point. According to a news release from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether in a McDonald's parking lot on the night of Dec. 19.
Showers likely through Tuesday and very cold later this week
Get set for a huge change in the weather this week. The coldest air since 2018 arrives in Alabama on Friday with dangerously low wind chills and a few flurries. Check the video forecast for the latest. SHOWERS IN THE SHORT TERM. Weather changes quickly this time of year. December...
Minor injury to firefighter reported in commercial building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A commercial building appeared to be destroyed after a large fire Monday in Birmingham. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the 1400 block of 19th Avenue North at about 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and...
Pets for Christmas may not be a good present for some
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — 'Tis the season to spread love and holiday cheer. However, some gifts may not be the best choice. Pets are common Christmas presents, but this shouldn't necessarily be the case. It's not uncommon for animals to be surrendered and rehomed. Animals require serious commitment, dedication and...
Birmingham road to temporarily close Thursday due to ice threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham decided to close a well-traveled road, due to the threat of icy conditions coming soon. According to a news release, Messer Airport Highway from 31st Street to 33rd Street will be closed to traffic, starting Dec. 22. The closure will be in...
