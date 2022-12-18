ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida outside linebacker Chief Borders announced on Tuesday evening that he plans to transfer to Nebraska. A rising redshirt sophomore, Borders will maintain three years of eligibility to play for the Cornhuskers and new head coach Matt Rhule. Borders, who originally picked Florida over offers from Stanford, Auburn, Michigan State,...
