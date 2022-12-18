ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Police arrest man accused of assaulting person with a machete

By Taylor Mitchell/KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a machete.

The suspect had an active Oklahoma County warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was later identified as Jose Estaban Lui Paredes.

Police had been searching for this man for over two months before he was caught.

In mid-September officers were called to Southeast Oklahoma where officers were informed a man known by the street name of “Picasso” had assaulted him with a machete.

Another assault in connection to “Picasso” happened back in early October.

According to this affidavit, officers were called to South Stonewall Avenue in reference to someone who was stabbed.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, back and face.

He told police the suspect accused him of stealing his tools and said the suspect’s street name was “Picasso”.

Detectives were able to match the description provided and found body cam footage of “Picasso” from a stolen vehicle incident that happened back in early June.

That’s when police identified him as Jose Estaban Lui Paredes.

Officers located him December 14 th on East Reno Ave which led to a foot chase.

Oklahoma City Police ultimately caught him, and he was arrested.

Paredes was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on his warrant and his bail is set at $300,000.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police: Man Who Allegedly Threw Fire Bomb Into Apartment Shot, Killed

A man was found wounded near a burning home Tuesday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD says that officers and firefighters were called to the same location near the 7200 block of NW 122nd and discovered the shooting victim in a car that had left the roadway in the 11500 block of N. Rockwell. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the fire and shooting are related.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.
KOCO

Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
DEL CITY, OK
kswo.com

Norman Police arrest 19-year-old on murder complaint following Sunday shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Norman Police Department arrested 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury on a first-degree murder complaint following a shooting on Sunday. According to a press release from NPD, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington St. around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Edmond police try to keep up after dozens of break-ins, stolen car and bicycle

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

