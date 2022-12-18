ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Groves Notches Career Performance As Sooners Smack Bears

By Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWK1u_0jmNZHdj00

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Jacob Groves scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the first half and Oklahoma cruised to an 87-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Groves was 8 of 10 with four 3-pointers and two dunks as the Sooners shot 70% (21 of 30) to build a 52-30 halftime lead. He finished 10-of-13 shooting overall.

Central Arkansas pulled to 72-59 with 8:31 to play. The Sooners then scored the next 10 points, highlighted by an Otega Oweh layup and a pair of dunks, to stretch the lead to 23 points with about five minutes left.

Grant Sherfield added 17 points for Oklahoma (8-3). Tanner Groves had 14 points and Oweh 10. Jacob Groves and Oweh combined for six of the Sooners’ seven steals.

The Sooners shot a season-best 64% (35 of 55) from the field, made 9 of 18 from long range, and scored 21 points from 13 turnovers. They also had six dunks.

Camren Hunter scored 18 points to lead Central Arkansas (5-6). Collin Cooper added 12 points and Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points to go with nine rebounds.

Oklahoma faces Florida on Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways from a milestone Sooner win

The Oklahoma basketball women played well both offensively and defensively in rolling to their sixth straight win and a 76-50 home win on Sunday over the Lady Jaguars of Southern University. The Sooners shot nearly 50 percent for the game at the offensive end while holding Southern under 30 percent...
NORMAN, OK
nwahomepage.com

Hudson Henry finally going to play for Morgan Turner

FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Henry was highly recruited coming out of Pulaski Academy in the Class of 2019. Hudson eventually chose Arkansas, but among the others offering him that he gave serious consideration to was Stanford and coach Morgan Turner. But when Dowell Loggains left Arkansas to assume offensive coordinator duties at South Carolina he was replaced by Turner. Henry talked about Turner and the recruiting process and also if the bowl will be his last game at Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
blackchronicle.com

How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU

Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Giddy Up to Guthrie for the greatest rodeo show on dirt!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The biggest and boldest rodeo enthusiasts and competitors are gearing up to lock horns at Guthrie’s Lazy E Arena in hopes of claiming a world championship title at the 53rd Annual International Finals Rodeo. The rodeo kicks off January 12-15 at the Lazy...
GUTHRIE, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy