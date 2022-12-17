Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College basketball’s first Jumpman Invitational tournament begins Tuesday
CHARLOTTE — The inaugural Jumpman Invitational has finally arrived. The college basketball tournament is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte. It features both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
WVNews
Hunt scores 22 as Wagner takes down Delaware State 58-51
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt had 22 points in Wagner's 58-51 win over Delaware State on Tuesday night. Hunt added eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-4). Brandon Brown scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Keyontae Lewis was 2 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Michigan: Three Things to Watch
Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.
WVNews
Nebraska 75, Queens (NC) 65
QUEENS (NC) (9-3) Rains 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 3-6 0-0 6, Dye 5-14 3-6 13, Mathews 2-9 2-2 7, McKee 4-12 4-4 13, Ashby 3-7 0-0 9, McCluney 3-9 2-3 10, McLaurin 1-4 3-5 5, Fowler 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 22-65 14-22 65.
WVNews
Xavier 73, Seton Hall 70
SETON HALL (7-6) Ndefo 2-3 1-3 5, Samuel 7-11 0-1 14, Dawes 3-13 1-2 10, Odukale 2-7 4-7 8, Richmond 7-10 3-5 17, Jam.Harris 0-2 0-0 0, D.Davis 1-4 3-3 5, Jackson 4-7 0-0 9, T.Davis 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-57 14-23 70.
fortmillprepsports.com
Black signs with UNC-Charlotte football; Falcons have two more athletic commitments
A decision that has been weighing on his mind for a while, ended with Nation Ford quarterback Carson Black changing his college of choice. Black announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing his commitment to the University of Memphis and committing to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNCC). Black has...
WVNews
Freemantle scores 23 in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall
CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle had 23 points in Xavier's 73-70 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night. Freemantle also had nine rebounds for the Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East). Colby Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jerome Hunter recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Musketeers picked up their sixth straight win.
cn2.com
CN2 Monday Night Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A former Rock Hill Bearcat is helping his team end an era in college football over the weekend. Plus, the Rock Hill Bearcats and Northwestern Trojans renew their rivalry on the hardwood. And, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder caught up with one of the best...
Charlotte WR transfer Elijah Spencer details his Minnesota Football commitment
"," Charlotte WR transfer Elijah Spencer said to 247Sports about why he decided to commit to Minnesota. "Minnesota is a place with structure, a developmental record, opportunity to compete, resources out of this world, and great people! I think it's a perfect fit for what I'm looking to accomplish and challenges that will push me for the betterment of myself. I believe I'll come out of this place 10x better than how I came in, and I'm looking to do the same for this program as well.
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
WBTV
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Charlotte as part of extended world tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – Comedian, actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will bring his Ego Death World Tour to Charlotte in 2023. The Grammy and Emmy Award winner announced he’ll perform at Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It’s one of three new dates...
WBTV
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
wccbcharlotte.com
A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte
A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.
WBTV
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
businesstodaync.com
Pat Riley inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Dec. 19. Pat Riley, CEO of Allen Tate Cos., has been inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the Governor of the State of North Carolina. The honor was presented at the Good Scout Award Luncheon held last week at...
lincolntimesnews.com
Wolves take first place at Big Cat tournament
The Lincolnton Wolves wrestling took first place at the “Big Cat Invitational” wrestling tournament over the weekend at Patton High School. Lincolnton scored 156.5 points at the 18-team event. West Wilkes came in second with 131.5 points, followed by third-place Bandys with 128.
monroenc.org
Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure
Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
kiss951.com
This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Cuisine
Picking a favorite type of cuisine is tough. But my three favorites well that’s easy. Mexican, Italian, and Chinese in no particular order. And those seem to be the most popular nationwide. This is according to our friends at TotalShape.com. They used Google search data to determine which international cuisine is the most popular in each state. They did this by analyzing the number of searches over the past year. This included searches for all the terms related to a specific cuisine. What was North Carolina’s favorite cuisine? Italian. I can support that!
Woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane. MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. The...
Comments / 0