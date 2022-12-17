"," Charlotte WR transfer Elijah Spencer said to 247Sports about why he decided to commit to Minnesota. "Minnesota is a place with structure, a developmental record, opportunity to compete, resources out of this world, and great people! I think it's a perfect fit for what I'm looking to accomplish and challenges that will push me for the betterment of myself. I believe I'll come out of this place 10x better than how I came in, and I'm looking to do the same for this program as well.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO