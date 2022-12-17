ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’

While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Firing

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired earlier this month after 15 seasons. He was replaced by defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. Niumatalolo's dismissal sparked controversy, as the 57-year-old coach claims he was fired in the immediate aftermath of his team's loss to Army on Dec. 10. "I try not...
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

4 Crazy Numbers To Note For Bengals QB Joe Burrow This Year

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals showed great resolve against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. After trailing by as many as 17 points and looking dead in the water, Cincinnati put together a nice drive ahead of halftime to kick a field goal and get momentum going on their side. Coming out of the locker room in the second half, the Bengals looked like a totally different team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals players were motivated by 1 thing Tom Brady said

The Cincinnati Bengals were quite motivated on Sunday, and not just because they were playing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals made it clear that they were well aware of a quote Brady delivered about their defense during his “Let’s Go!” podcast last week. Brady had referred to the unit as “fairly... The post Bengals players were motivated by 1 thing Tom Brady said appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland, OH
