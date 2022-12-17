Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
Steelers Fans Are Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has the support of the fanbase on one argument.
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
BREAKING: LSU Flips Former Vanderbilt Commit Ka'Morreun Pimpton
LSU has successfully flipped former Vanderbilt commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton. The dynamic tight end, who had been linked to the Commodores for quite some time, believes in Brian Kelly’s vision, leading to his decision to sign with LSU. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder out of Texas adds another element to this...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Firing
Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired earlier this month after 15 seasons. He was replaced by defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. Niumatalolo's dismissal sparked controversy, as the 57-year-old coach claims he was fired in the immediate aftermath of his team's loss to Army on Dec. 10. "I try not...
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon
LSU has secured a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The LSU legacy has been linked to the Tigers for quite some time and has now shut down his recruitment to commit to Brian Kelly’s program. With his father, Ben Bordelon, being a Tiger legend and brother Bo...
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend. When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception." Included on the patch is a...
NFL Analysis Network
4 Crazy Numbers To Note For Bengals QB Joe Burrow This Year
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals showed great resolve against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. After trailing by as many as 17 points and looking dead in the water, Cincinnati put together a nice drive ahead of halftime to kick a field goal and get momentum going on their side. Coming out of the locker room in the second half, the Bengals looked like a totally different team.
Bengals players were motivated by 1 thing Tom Brady said
The Cincinnati Bengals were quite motivated on Sunday, and not just because they were playing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals made it clear that they were well aware of a quote Brady delivered about their defense during his “Let’s Go!” podcast last week. Brady had referred to the unit as “fairly... The post Bengals players were motivated by 1 thing Tom Brady said appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
