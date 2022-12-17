Lamar Stevens won’t play Saturday because of sore knee, sources say; Isaac Okoro to start in his place

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers get best of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks 114-106
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to give the Milwaukee Bucks their best shot. This one landed. Right on the button. For the first time in three tries this season, Cleveland beat conference-leading Milwaukee, 114-106. It’s the Cavaliers’ fifth straight win. They remain unbeaten on this current homestand and are now 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
‘These guys aren’t surprising anybody anymore; they have earned everybody’s respect’ - What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an ever-changing landscape, the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop the NBA standings. They got their third look at the ascending Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. After falling short twice in Wisconsin, the Cavaliers (22-11) held off a charging Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, earning...
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs continue a six-game homestand on Wednesday evening as they host the top team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. This is the third matchup between these two teams, and Milwaukee was victorious in both November...
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
Watch Donovan Mitchell deliver a no-look pass to Isaac Okoro in the 1st quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell dazzled the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Mitchell delivered a no-look back door gem to Isaac Okoro for the bucket to give the Cavaliers an 18-14 lead with 6:34 left...
The Browns can lean on Deshaun Watson’s running ability in tough conditions on Saturday
BEREA, Ohio -- The weather on Saturday when the Browns play the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium isn’t going to favor the passing game. Subzero wind chills and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are in the forecast and any time the ball goes in the air will be an adventure.
Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb return to practice and will face Saints; Johnson is questionable
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and John Johnson III all returned to practice on Thursday in preparation for the Saints, but only Johnson ended up with an injury designation. Johnson is questionable with his thigh bruise, and Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out with his concussion.
In Deshaun Watson, the Browns have their own Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — 2 others who got away: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have passed on some amazing quarterbacks over the past six years, but in trading for Deshaun Watson, they landed their version of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen — two others who got away. After Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Watson reminded everyone...
Baker Mayfield’s bad game vs. Packers proves ‘he’s just a guy,’ NFL Hall of Famer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Success has been fleeting for Baker Mayfield throughout his NFL career. That storyline played out again on “Monday Night Football” as the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week fell back down to the earth in the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Kareem Hunt: ‘It’s bittersweet’ to be playing in possibly his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium
BEREA, Ohio — Before the Monday night victory over the Bengals on Halloween, Kareem Hunt had tears in his eyes and rolling down his cheeks during the national anthem, thinking it could be his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium before the trade deadline the following day. Nov. 1...
How much did Kevin Stefanski have to do with Deshaun Watson choosing Cleveland? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns this offseason. It ignited some debate on Twitter about whether it was Stefanski or the money. Why can’t it have been both? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Why Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
Here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers finally slayed the Milwaukee Bucks: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The third time’s a charm. After two frustrating losses at Milwaukee earlier this year, the Cleveland Cavaliers galvanized together to deliver one of their most complete performances of the season, downing the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday night. It was Cleveland’s fifth win in a row as it improved to an NBA-best 16-2 at home.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton says he’ll play Saturday; TE Hayden Hurst planning on playing
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals appear to be on the verge of getting some healthy players back into the mix. Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) said he’ll play Saturday against the Patriots, while tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) said he’s hopeful that he can return after a two-game absence.
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
‘I’m not really mad at them’: Lauri Markkanen has no hard feelings after shocking offseason trade from Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lauri Markkanen was laying down roots. He thought Cleveland was home. After joining the Cavaliers as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal last August, Markkanen lived in a hotel for the first few weeks while searching for a more permanent residence. He and wife Verna looked at houses, condos and apartments, ultimately opting to buy instead of rent.
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on travel plans, clinching a playoff spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just three games left to play this season, and can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his press conference on Tuesday. Here’s a transcript:. Travel plans for...
