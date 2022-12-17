Read full article on original website
wnky.com
WKU police offer escort service amid this week’s dangerous temperatures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you plan to brave the cold on WKU’s campus this week, you may need a safe ride to your destination. An escort service by the Western Kentucky University Police Department is available to meet this need. Temperatures are expected to reach the single digits with wind chill values below zero.
wcluradio.com
John Marshall Bowles ( Updated)
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
wnky.com
Sunrise Spotlight: Trolley Tours
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Bradly Cain. He spoke to us about the Bowling Green Trolley Tours and how some changes are coming this spring. There are plans to update the Historic Railpark’s website soon to have further information on these changes.
14news.com
New highway signs mark ‘Future I-569 Corridor’ unveiled in W. Ky.
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) earlier this month approved the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile-long section of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Kentucky Stonehenge compared to the real thing
Throwback Thursday this week takes our viewers on a road trip to Hart County,. about 30 minutes north of Bowling Green. A unique roadside attraction lives in. nearby Munfordville. Called Kentucky Stonehenge, this strange park features. similarities with the ancient Stonehenge, plus some more rock garden formations. along the way.
wnky.com
Ghee Brothers to Join EKU Football
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Earlier today, Warren East’s Simon Ghee signed his letter of intent to play at Eastern Kentucky. Just before he put pen to paper, the star senior announced that his brother, Isaiah, will be joining him on his journey to Richmond. The twins bond continues...
mainstreetmaury.com
Former Central standout enters portal, comes out at Western Kentucky
Red is a good Christmas color. Nonte Davis will be seeing plenty of it for the next few months, though, as the former Columbia Central football standout is set to play his final collegiate season at Western Kentucky after spending the past five years at UT-Martin.
wnky.com
BGFD Lovers Lane gains infant surrender baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department Station #7 off Lovers Lane is now home to the nation’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box. Blessed with a prayer, the Baby Box is now available 24/7 for women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender newborns. This...
wnky.com
What’s Happening SoKY: Refuge Bowling Green
For today’s What’s Happening SoKY, we sat down with Daniel Tarnagda from Refuge Bowling Green. He spoke to us about this amazing nonprofit that benefits local refuge’s. This organization offers a multitude of services for those just coming to the U.S and are always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to read more about some of the services they offer, click here.
Wave 3
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
wnky.com
Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
wnky.com
Warren County elected officials swear into office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s a big night for the leaders of Warren County here in Downtown Bowling Green. Newly elected and re-elected Warren County officials gathered in the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center to take their oaths of office. Warren County’s long-standing judge-executive Michael Buchanon performed the...
wcluradio.com
Shirley appointed to fill term after jailer’s resignation
GLASGOW — Barren County Jailer-elect Aaron Shirley will assume the role of jailer sooner than expected. Barren County Jailer Aaron Bennett is expected to resign effective this Saturday. His last day as jailer is Friday, Dec. 23. Judge/Executive Micheal Hale issued an executive order on Wednesday, which explained Bennett’s...
wnky.com
Cave City toy drive at the Gazebo
CAVE CITY, Ky. – At the Rox Glass bar in Cave City, you might not expect much to come out of there besides drunk people. Contrary to that belief, they do a lot for the community. Inside there’s a food pantry, co-owner Matt Strasel tells News 40 in an...
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
wnky.com
Man arrested after student allegedly overdoses at Logan Co. High School
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man is behind bars after authorities say a student allegedly overdosed at Logan County High School. On Monday, Dec. 19, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents assisted the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and EMS for a suspected overdose call at Logan County High School.
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
wnky.com
What goes into a bowl game? WKU preps weeks in advance for New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS, La.-The Hilltoppers take on the Jaguars in just a couple of days. But it takes a lot more prep in the weeks leading up to the big game. “It’s an enormous production,” said WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “It’s just you go, you start, you...
wnky.com
Tops Gear Up for New Orleans Bowl Against South Alabama
Before Western Kentucky’s move to Conference USA in 2014, the Tops and Jags were league rivals in the Sun Belt Conference. South Alabama joined the Sun Belt in 2012 and would only face the Hilltoppers one time in the 2013 matchup. The New Orleans Bowl will mark the final...
wnky.com
Winter warming shelter to be available this week in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville will be offering a community warming shelter during cold temperatures this Thursday and Friday. If you or anyone you know needs a warm place to stay, the shelter will operate at the Rescue Squad building located on the corner of Maxwell Drive and Virginia Drive. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
