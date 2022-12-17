For today’s What’s Happening SoKY, we sat down with Daniel Tarnagda from Refuge Bowling Green. He spoke to us about this amazing nonprofit that benefits local refuge’s. This organization offers a multitude of services for those just coming to the U.S and are always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to read more about some of the services they offer, click here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO