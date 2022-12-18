Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Major Flight Cancellations Continue into Holiday Weekend
Flight cancellations reached new heights for the week on Friday as a powerful cold front continues to push across the United States, bringing with it dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and icy weather during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. According to the airline tracking website, Flight...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Airlines Cancel 10,000 Flights During Severe Winter Storms and Scramble to Rebook Holiday Travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit much of the U.S. in the days leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease on Saturday as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Saturday but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FedEx and UPS Warn Storm Could Delay Holiday Packages, Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights
FedEx and UPS warned customers that holiday deliveries could arrive late because of bad winter weather. Snow, sleet, high winds and bitter cold from Winter Storm Elliott have swept through much of the U.S. More than 6,000 U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 20,000 delayed this week. FedEx...
