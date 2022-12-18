Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to give the Milwaukee Bucks their best shot. This one landed. Right on the button. For the first time in three tries this season, Cleveland beat conference-leading Milwaukee, 114-106. It’s the Cavaliers’ fifth straight win. They remain unbeaten on this current homestand and are now 16-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs continue a six-game homestand on Wednesday evening as they host the top team in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. This is the third matchup between these two teams, and Milwaukee was victorious in both November...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Charlie Fox’s calves have gotten the better of him for parts of the first month in this boys basketball season. He’s missed some practices and struggled at times in games, but the long bus ride Wednesday from Painesville to Strongsville didn’t hurt. He and his teammates are hopeful it’s a positive sign, as Fox’s 30 points tied a career high and helped the Beavers to a 76-69 win at Strongsville.
BEREA, Ohio — Before the Monday night victory over the Bengals on Halloween, Kareem Hunt had tears in his eyes and rolling down his cheeks during the national anthem, thinking it could be his last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium before the trade deadline the following day. Nov. 1...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The third time’s a charm. After two frustrating losses at Milwaukee earlier this year, the Cleveland Cavaliers galvanized together to deliver one of their most complete performances of the season, downing the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday night. It was Cleveland’s fifth win in a row as it improved to an NBA-best 16-2 at home.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is still trying to figure out the Ohio highways. Everything else about his Utah-to-Cleveland transition has been smooth. Now about four months in, he already looks right at home.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
BEREA, Ohio -- No one could have seen this coming three months ago. Browns rookie kicker Cade York started the season on the highest of high notes, booting a 58-yard field goal with seconds to spare, helping Cleveland to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. But...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lauri Markkanen was laying down roots. He thought Cleveland was home. After joining the Cavaliers as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal last August, Markkanen lived in a hotel for the first few weeks while searching for a more permanent residence. He and wife Verna looked at houses, condos and apartments, ultimately opting to buy instead of rent.
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — If Riverside had any questions about its start to the boys basketball season, Wednesday’s 76-69 win at Strongsville should quell those thoughts. Senior guard Charlie Fox tied his career high with 30 points, junior Andrew Taggart scored 22 points and Riverside remained perfect on the year after digging itself out of a first-quarter deficit.
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Success has been fleeting for Baker Mayfield throughout his NFL career. That storyline played out again on “Monday Night Football” as the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week fell back down to the earth in the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals appear to be on the verge of getting some healthy players back into the mix. Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) said he’ll play Saturday against the Patriots, while tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) said he’s hopeful that he can return after a two-game absence.
