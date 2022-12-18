Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
Boxing Scene
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
Boxing Scene
Spence Endorses Derrick James Training Anthony Joshua, Says They Would Make a 'Great Team'
Anthony Joshua and Derrick James would make a fit, according to a highly partisan observer. London’s Joshua has been making the rounds in the United States recently, going from gym to gym, in search of a new trainer. He was spotted working with Virgil Hunter, best known as the trainer of Hall of Famer Andre Ward, in the San Francisco area and Derrick James in Dallas. James, of course, is the trainer of the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and the undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.
Boxing Scene
Shalom: There Definitely is The Possibility To See Jonas Fight Shields in 2023
Ben Shalom, who promotes Liverpool's WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas, would certainly be interested in matching her against Claressa Shields, who is currently the undisputed middleweight champion. Both Shields and Jonas have expressed interest in fighting each other. Shalom will meet with Jonas and her handlers in...
Boxing Scene
Team Prograis To Ramirez: You Passed Up A Title Opportunity, Zero Attempt Was Done To Strike A Deal
Jose Ramirez and his team have done their best to justify the former unified titlist passing on a guaranteed title shot. Regis Prograis and his team have a briefer and more direct response as to why the WBC junior welterweight title fight is no longer taking place. “Simply, you passed...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer Rivalry: She's Still Salty, A Sore Loser; I Love It Because It Goes Down In History
Alycia Baumgardner predicted two things that would come of her championship clash with Mikaela Mayer. There was always the confidence that she would beat Mayer to further unify the 130-pound division. That was accomplished on October 15 in London, five weeks after their originally scheduled superfight, as Baumgardner earned a ten-round, majority decision win to unify the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter Expects Fury Fight To Happen "No Later Than March 4"
Alex Krassyuk, promoter for WBO. IBF, WBA, IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says and undisputed fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury should happen no later than the first quarter of 2023. The fight is likely to land in the Middle East. Usyk, a former cruiserweight undisputed world champion, is coming...
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera: I Was Too Slow; Martin Was The Better Guy; I Don’t Want Losing To Feel Normal
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera has worked tirelessly since he moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami five years ago in pursuit of his dream to become a lightweight world champion. When the reality of what had happened to him Saturday night hit Rivera, the 24-year-old contender cried in...
Boxing Scene
Broner-Redkach BLK Prime PPV Event Now Scheduled For February 25 In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will have an extra week to readjust to fame. The forthcoming BLK Prime debut for the former four-division titlist will now take place on February 25 in Atlanta, one week later than the previously targeted February 18 date. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Broner will face Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout atop a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event. A reason was not given for the date change, nor was the venue specified though State Farm Arena—the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks–is available.
Boxing Scene
Atlas Does Not Expect Joshua To Ever Entertain a Joe Joyce Showdown
Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas does not expect former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to ever step in the ring with Joe Joyce. The two boxers sparred several times when they were amateur stablemates in Team GB. Joshua would win Olympic gold in 2012, while Joyce won an Olympic...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Everything Tank Can Do, I Can Do - And Even Better!
For Hector Luis Garcia (16-0), being a heavy underdog isn’t anything new. He is currently listed as a 12.5-1 underdog by MGM to Gervonta “Tank” Davis for their January 7th Showtime pay-per-view showdown that takes place in Washington, DC. While 12.5-1 is a sizable betting spread, it...
Boxing Scene
Navarrete vs. Wilson, Barboza vs. Pedraza Finalized For February 3, ESPN
Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Australian contender Liam Wilson will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title Friday, Feb. 3, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navarrete, the reigning WBO featherweight world champion, hopes to become the 10th Mexican-born boxer to win world titles in three weight divisions.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather: More Power To Davis For Being His Own Boss – I Want To See Fighters Grow
Gervonta Davis recently confirmed he's no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. Over the course of the calendar year, Davis dropped many hints alluding to the notion that he’d no longer be working with his mentor moving forward. Davis cited it was all love and that there was no...
Boxing Scene
Arum: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan is The Plan For 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum is planning to match two of his featherweights, Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan, at some point in 2023. Both boxers were in action earlier this month. Lopez traveled over to Leeds to pull off a twelve round decision over Josh Warrington to capture the...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Whoever Training Joshua Next Will Look Good Because Next Opponent Will Be Easy
Robert Garcia is aware that people will inevitably compare him to whoever becomes the next trainer of Anthony Joshua. The veteran trainer from Southern California joined the former heavyweight champion’s team earlier this year ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. Garcia worked in tandem with Joshua’s longtime assistant trainer, Angel Fernandez, to help the British star land back on his feet. In the end, Usyk wound up winning again on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Many observers felt that Joshua still showed improvement.
Boxing Scene
Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, Riakporhe vs. Glowacki Added To Eubank-Smith
Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Gowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January. The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Fury, Usyk Agree To Fight Next Without Interim-Bouts, Says Arum
Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, has indicated that heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next - without any interim-fights. Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Queensberry Promotions, is still working out the details for a fight where the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBA world titles would be at stake.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'
Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Rivas Suffers Eye Injury, Out Of ESPN Main Event 1/14 With Efe Ajagba
An interesting heavyweight fight scheduled for January 14 was scrapped Wednesday. Quebec-based promoter Yvon Michel announced on Twitter that the contender he represents, Oscar Rivas, suffered an eye injury while sparring recently. On the advice of his doctor, Rivas withdrew from his 10-round fight against Efe Ajagba, which was scheduled for January 14 in Verona, New York.
