Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football lands former Stanford O-Lineman

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
On the heels of winning its second-straight Joe Moore Award for having the nation’s best offensive line, the Wolverines landed their third transfer on Saturday.

Michigan received a commitment from former four-star and Stanford offensive lineman Myles Hinton.

Hinton, who was apart of the 2020 recruiting cycle, was a four-star offensive lineman and was ranked the No. 74 recruit in the country. He chose to attend Stanford over Michigan, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Hinton is the brother of former Michigan defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and was a major target in that 2020 cycle.

With the addition of Hinton, he now joins former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson and former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann as transfers headed to Ann Arbor.

Prior to landing Hinton, Michigan was ranked second by 247Sports behind Oklahoma in the transfer rankings.

