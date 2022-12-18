Read full article on original website
Twin Cities rescue helps senior dog reunite with owner in Texas
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A senior dog named Baby Girl is back home with her owner for the holidays, thanks to some local volunteers on a cross-country road trip. Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue organization based out of Princeton, Minnesota, said Baby Girl and her owner, who is also a senior, got separated in November when her owner moved to Texas and couldn't afford to bring the dog with her.
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
