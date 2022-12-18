Bishop Gorman blasts Chaminade-Madonna in 2022 Geico Bowl Series behind Elija Lofton's 5 touchdowns

Elija Lofton, a four-star tight end prospect, was called on to do much more than catch passes in Saturday's GEICO Bowl Series.

And he answered in spades.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior lined up both out of the backfield and at tight end, and rode a dominant offensive line performance to five total touchdowns as Nevada state champion Bishop Gorman beat Florida champ Chaminade-Madonna 49-14 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

The Gaels entered the No. 3 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , and notched notable blowout wins of Corner Canyon (Utah), St. Louis (Hawaii) and Hamilton (Arizona), and was impressive in a narrow home defeat against top-ranked Mater Dei in late August, its only loss of the season.

National No. 2 Chaminade-Madonna, which beat Highland (Arizona) in the GEICO Bowl Series in 2021 , won its fifth state championship in seven seasons, beating Clearwater Central Catholic 48-14 in the FHSAA Class 1M title on Dec. 9.

Bishop Gorman (14-1) jumped all over Chaminade-Madonna (13-1) from the opening kick and largely kept the potent Chaminade-Madonna pass attack at bay.

Lofton scored in the air, then out of the backfield as a fullback, and helping the Gaels up to a 28-7 halftime lead.

The teams have 18 total Division I commits in the class of 2023 — 12 for Gorman, six for Chaminade-Madonna — and 10 power five prospects. The Lions are led by talented five-star junior receiving duo of Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader.

Gorman four-star receiver Trech Kekahuna announced his commitment to Arizona during the game, pulling a UA hat out of a bag in front of his family on the ESPNU broadcast.

Lofton took a quick pass from QB Michael Alejado and bulled his way into the endzone for a 16-yard touchdown reception to put the Gaels up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

Running back Micah Kaapana ran in a 12-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to put the Gaels up 14-0. Gorman forced a red zone turnover on the next Lions possession, and the never turned back.

Alejado, who holds offers from Hawaii and Portland State, entered the game with 3,403 passing yards (76 completion percentage), 53 passing touchdowns opposite two interceptions and three rushing touchdowns.

All photos by Stephen Greathouse:

All photos by Stephen Greathouse