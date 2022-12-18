ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bishop Gorman blasts Chaminade-Madonna in 2022 Geico Bowl Series behind Elija Lofton's 5 touchdowns

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTU8c_0jmNY9ln00

Elija Lofton, a four-star tight end prospect, was called on to do much more than catch passes in Saturday's GEICO Bowl Series.

And he answered in spades.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior lined up both out of the backfield and at tight end, and rode a dominant offensive line performance to five total touchdowns as Nevada state champion Bishop Gorman beat Florida champ Chaminade-Madonna 49-14 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

The Gaels entered the No. 3 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , and notched notable blowout wins of Corner Canyon (Utah), St. Louis (Hawaii) and Hamilton (Arizona), and was impressive in a narrow home defeat against top-ranked Mater Dei in late August, its only loss of the season.

National No. 2 Chaminade-Madonna, which beat Highland (Arizona) in the GEICO Bowl Series in 2021 , won its fifth state championship in seven seasons, beating Clearwater Central Catholic 48-14 in the FHSAA Class 1M title on Dec. 9.

Bishop Gorman (14-1) jumped all over Chaminade-Madonna (13-1) from the opening kick and largely kept the potent Chaminade-Madonna pass attack at bay.

Lofton scored in the air, then out of the backfield as a fullback, and helping the Gaels up to a 28-7 halftime lead.

The teams have 18 total Division I commits in the class of 2023 — 12 for Gorman, six for Chaminade-Madonna — and 10 power five prospects. The Lions are led by talented five-star junior receiving duo of Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader.

Gorman four-star receiver Trech Kekahuna announced his commitment to Arizona during the game, pulling a UA hat out of a bag in front of his family on the ESPNU broadcast.

Lofton took a quick pass from QB Michael Alejado and bulled his way into the endzone for a 16-yard touchdown reception to put the Gaels up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

Running back Micah Kaapana ran in a 12-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to put the Gaels up 14-0. Gorman forced a red zone turnover on the next Lions possession, and the never turned back.

Alejado, who holds offers from Hawaii and Portland State, entered the game with 3,403 passing yards (76 completion percentage), 53 passing touchdowns opposite two interceptions and three rushing touchdowns.

All photos by Stephen Greathouse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7HeQ_0jmNY9ln00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDBeL_0jmNY9ln00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKwxr_0jmNY9ln00

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Florida high school football championships , including season recaps, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App .

All photos by Stephen Greathouse

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Miami Central’s Keyone Jenkins flips to FIU

MIAMI, Fla.- The senior signal caller who guided the Rockets to their fourth straight state championship on Wednesday officially signed with Florida International University. Jenkins’ decision to stay in South Florida came a month after he previously committed to Auburn University. That decision ...
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

American Heritage’s Damari Brown signs with UM

PLANTATION, FLORIDA – An already stellar University of Miami recruiting class got stronger on Wednesday with American Heritage cornerback Damari Brown signing with the Hurricanes. The four-star defensive back was one of the last high-profile stars in South Florida to announce his intentions. All ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami senior named MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year

MIAMI -- Rueben Bain of Central is the 2022 MaxPreps Florida High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive lineman led the Rockets to a 14-0 record, fourth consecutive state title and No. 2 national ranking.It is the latest accolade for Rueben, who was also named this year's winner of CBS 4's Nat Moore Trophy.  The player totaled an incredible 32.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks in leading Miami Central to its first undefeated season in program history. In a 38-31 win over American Heritage (Plantation) in the Class 2M state championship game, Rueben recorded...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying

Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridahsfootball.com

Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL
963kklz.com

Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage

Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada

4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

People pawning valuables to pay for Christmas, Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Folks looking for spare cash this holiday season are turning to pawning, according to Rick Harrison of the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”. It’s a trend that the owner of Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has seen all year, as inflation keeps squeezing the average Las Vegas local’s dispensable cash for items like presents-- or even cash for necessities, such as housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES

CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy