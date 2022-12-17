Read full article on original website
MLB Exec Says 'Our Sport Feels Broken Now' After Steve Cohen, Mets' Spending Spree
The New York Mets have been spending more than any other team this offseason, but not everyone is happy about it. "Our sport feels broken now," a rival executive told Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "We've got somebody with three times the median payroll and has no care whatsoever for the long-term of any of these contracts, in terms of the risk associated with any of them. How exactly does this work? I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it."
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Interests Giants After Failed Carlos Correa Contract
After losing out on star shortstop Carlos Correa, the San Francisco Giants are left to scour the open market for free agents who can improve their roster. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants have "some interest" in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto, who hasn't played since the 2021 season.
James McCann Traded from Mets to Orioles for Player to Be Named Later
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles, per ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday evening. The Orioles soon announced the deal and broke down the parameters of the trade. McCann, 32, signed a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the Mets prior to the 2021 season....
MLB Mock Draft 2023: Early Predictions for Every 1st-Round Selection
Following the first-ever MLB draft lottery at the annual winter meetings earlier this month, it's time for our first official 2023 mock draft!. There is still a lot of time for prospects to rise and fall during the upcoming spring seasons, but this draft class has already taken shape on the strength of 2022 performances during the high school and college campaigns, as well as on the summer showcase circuit for high school players and in the Cape Cod League and for Team USA at the college level.
Boras: Carlos Correa Didn't Hear from Giants After Canceling Presser Before Mets Deal
MLB agent Scott Boras explained the circumstances that led to Carlos Correa surprisingly joining the New York Mets on Wednesday after previously agreeing to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants were set to announced Correa at a press conference Tuesday after agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million...
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Interests Rangers, Blue Jays, More in Free Agency
Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto has not played since the 2021 season, but he still has interest in free agency. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that three teams are pursuing Conforto. "The Rangers, seeking an impact bat in left field, are among the teams with interest, along with the Mets...
Orioles Wise to Remain Sellers and Invest in Prospects amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors
The Baltimore Orioles outperformed preseason predictions in 2022, finishing above .500 with a 83-79 record, and if their approach to this offseason is any indication, the club appears poised to lean heavier on the formula that got them there. The O's are reportedly listening to trade offers for Jorge Mateo,...
Mets Rumors: Liam Hendriks Trade with White Sox Explored by NY, More Teams
The New York Mets have showed interest in a potential trade for Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted "many" other teams also like the reliever. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported the Mets contacted the White Sox about Hendriks. The 32-year-old...
Yankees News: Hal Steinbrenner Says Ny Isn't 'Done Yet' amid Judge, Rodón Contracts
The New York Yankees are "not done yet," according to team chairman Hal Steinbrenner. The Yankees retained Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal and added Carlos Rodón on a six-year, $162 million pact. Steinbrenner indicated the team still plans on addressing other areas this offseason. The Bronx...
Bulls Trade Rumors: Multiple Teams 'Prepared to Make Offers' for Alex Caruso
Multiple NBA teams reportedly are prepared to make trade offers for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso if the team decides to make him available. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke to an Eastern Conference general manager on the matter. "The guy to watch is [Alex] Caruso," the GM said in...
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade
Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Amid MLB Trade Rumors
Now that the free-agent market is mostly settled, the next major player movement to monitor will be trades. For teams unable to check off their free-agent wishlist, it's still possible they can address some needs by making deals. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds officially requested a trade earlier...
Dansby Swanson Was 'Willing to Take a Lot Less' Than $177M Cubs Deal, Braves GM Says
After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves, Dansby Swanson is now a Chicago Cub, though he did try desperately to reach an agreement to remain with his hometown team. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told The Athletic's Jeff Schultz that Swanson "was willing to...
The Red Sox Are the Biggest Loser of MLB's Wild Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have been through such things as an 86-year championship drought, Chicken-and-Beer-Gate and Bobby Valentine's managing, so the phrase "low point" has no business being used in conjunction with the offseason they're having. But "baffling point?" Or "befuddling point?" Now we're talking. While other teams revel in...
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Believes Bulls Star 'Wants to Go to the Lakers'
If Zach LaVine's time with the Chicago Bulls is coming to an end, there's reportedly one team the veteran shooting guard would be interested in suiting up for—the Los Angeles Lakers. An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney:. "A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going...
