MLB Exec Says 'Our Sport Feels Broken Now' After Steve Cohen, Mets' Spending Spree

The New York Mets have been spending more than any other team this offseason, but not everyone is happy about it. "Our sport feels broken now," a rival executive told Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "We've got somebody with three times the median payroll and has no care whatsoever for the long-term of any of these contracts, in terms of the risk associated with any of them. How exactly does this work? I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it."
James McCann Traded from Mets to Orioles for Player to Be Named Later

The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles, per ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday evening. The Orioles soon announced the deal and broke down the parameters of the trade. McCann, 32, signed a four-year, $40.6 million deal with the Mets prior to the 2021 season....
MLB Mock Draft 2023: Early Predictions for Every 1st-Round Selection

Following the first-ever MLB draft lottery at the annual winter meetings earlier this month, it's time for our first official 2023 mock draft!. There is still a lot of time for prospects to rise and fall during the upcoming spring seasons, but this draft class has already taken shape on the strength of 2022 performances during the high school and college campaigns, as well as on the summer showcase circuit for high school players and in the Cape Cod League and for Team USA at the college level.
Mets Rumors: Liam Hendriks Trade with White Sox Explored by NY, More Teams

The New York Mets have showed interest in a potential trade for Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Heyman noted "many" other teams also like the reliever. Michael Mayer of Metsmerized first reported the Mets contacted the White Sox about Hendriks. The 32-year-old...
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade

Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Now that the free-agent market is mostly settled, the next major player movement to monitor will be trades. For teams unable to check off their free-agent wishlist, it's still possible they can address some needs by making deals. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds officially requested a trade earlier...
The Red Sox Are the Biggest Loser of MLB's Wild Offseason

The Boston Red Sox have been through such things as an 86-year championship drought, Chicken-and-Beer-Gate and Bobby Valentine's managing, so the phrase "low point" has no business being used in conjunction with the offseason they're having. But "baffling point?" Or "befuddling point?" Now we're talking. While other teams revel in...
