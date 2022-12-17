ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols edge rusher declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee senior edge rusher Byron Young will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Young announced the decision on his Twitter. “What a ride it has been,” said Young in his social post. “Thank you to Vol Nation for welcoming me with open arms to Rocky Top. […]
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube beginning next season

Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced an agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The seven-year deal...

