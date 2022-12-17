Read full article on original website
US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it is targeting the Prosecutor-General of Iran, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, two senior commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp and two members of the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer group. Treasury said it is also penalizing the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company, which produces armored vehicles and other equipment for the security forces. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.
Exclusive: Biden task force investigating how US tech ends up in Iranian attack drones used against Ukraine
The Biden administration has launched an expansive task force to investigate how US and western components, including American-made microelectronics, are ending up in Iranian-made drones Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine, multiple officials familiar with the effort tell CNN. The US has imposed tough export control restrictions and...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
UN deputy urges countries to consider armed force for Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. deputy secretary-general is urging every country “with capacity” to urgently consider the Haitian government’s request for an international armed force to help restore security and alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation. Amina Mohammed told the U.N. Security Council that Haiti is in “a deepening crisis of unprecedented scale and complexity that is cause for serious alarm.” She also reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for international support for the beleaguered Haitian National Police. Mohammed said “insecurity has reached unprecedented levels” and that armed gangs are using killings and gang rapes to terrorize and subjugate people.
German intel employee held for passing information to Russia
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say an employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday. They said the apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service and of another person were searched. Prosecutors said Thursday that, in the course of this year, the suspect passed “information that he had acquired in his professional activity” to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn’t identify. They added that the information was a “state secret” as defined by Germany’s criminal code.
5 takeaways from Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic visit to Washington
Three-hundred days after his country was invaded by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky jetted to Washington, DC, for talks on what the next 300 days might bring. Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, the historic visit was heavy with symbolism, from Zelensky’s drab green sweatshirt to President Joe Biden’s blue-and-yellow striped tie to the Ukrainian battle flag unfurled on the House floor.
CNN visits infamous Snake Island. See what we found
At the start of the war, as Russian troops attempted to take over Snake Island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian troops fired back the now infamous retort: "Russian warship, go f**k yourself." CNN's Will Ripley secured an exclusive visit to Snake Island to see what has happened to this strategically significant location in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes’ reach
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. The U.S. House approved the proposal earlier but it was not included in the $1.7 trillion spending bill that must be approved before midnight Friday. Native American leaders in Maine blamed Sen. Angus King for blocking the proposal. King said he had “serious concerns” about the proposal. Tribes in Maine are treated differently from all other 570 federally recognized tribes under terms of a 1980 land claims settlement act.
Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has told the House Jan. 6 committee that her first lawyer advised her against being fully forthcoming with the panel, telling her, “the less you remember, the better.” That’s according to a transcript of one of her interviews released Thursday. Hutchinson emerged as a key witness in the committee’s investigation, delivering compelling live testimony about former President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawyer, Stefan Passantino, denied the allegations. He says he did nothing wrong and had acted “honorably, ethically, and fully consistent with her sole interests.”
New majority of Biden picks confirmed to US utility’s board
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed six long-waiting nominees by President Joe Biden to the board of the nation’s largest public utility, establishing a new majority with Biden’s picks. Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Ashton Davies said the Senate confirmed the six by unanimous consent Wednesday. The nine-member board had been whittled down to five people appointed by former President Donald Trump, with two members who had still been serving after their terms expired. Environmental groups had been calling for urgency. Without the confirmations, the board would have soon lacked a quorum to conduct business. Advocates also have been urging the nominees to move TVA away from carbon-producing electricity more quickly in a push to curb climate change.
UN official warns against new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is urging the international community to prevent Armenia and Azerbaijan from resuming their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as the two countries accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered peace agreement. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called by Armenia, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Miroslav Jenča said a renewed conflict would likely impact the wider south Caucasus region and beyond. He urged redoubled diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan “before it is too late.” The conflict between the former Soviet countries included a six-week war in 2020 in which 6,700 people died.
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Bosnian children’s gifts to Ukraine evoke parents’ memories
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — In homes and schools around Bosnia, youngsters have been preparing gift boxes they hope will put a smile on the faces of their peers living through war in Ukraine. For parents and educators helping the kids select what to send, the experience has awakened a rare found memory of the time when they were on the receiving end of the kindness of strangers while growing up and living in constant fear of death. Hundreds of children have responded to an appeal to provide holiday gifts for Ukraine launched in early December by a small Bosnian museum dedicated to the experience of growing up during the Balkan country’s brutal 1992-95.
EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies
The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how then-President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him — Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members — that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
