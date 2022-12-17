ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis Enters the Transfer Portal

Back on October 10th, Dave Doeren announced at his weekly press conference that Sophomore Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended from the team indefinitely. “Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended indefinitely from the team. That happened three weeks ago maybe, before Texas Tech, and that’s an indefinite suspension.” \. Pierre-Louis...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

PI FORECAST with Early Signing Day Tomorrow

Early Signing Day is tomorrow, which means high school seniors will have their first opportunity to sign their National Letter of Intent to a College, locking down the scholarship offered to them. Over the past two weekends NC State has had 17 recruits come to Raleigh on Official Visits. Two...
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Michigan: Three Things to Watch

Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State is Wrapping up a HUGE Weekend of Official Visits

NC State had a packed house of football recruits this weekend on Official Visits. Some were uncommitted high school recruits, while other high school recruits were already committed to another school. Some were looking for a new home after 2 years at the Junior College level. Some are transferring from...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Tar Heel nation rocked the Garden!

In what was a “neutral site” game for the UNC basketball program, the Tar Heel faithful made it feel as if the game was in Chapel Hill. This year’s CBS Sports Classic, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is one that UNC basketball fans will remember for quite some time.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bossip

Deion Sanders Turns Jackson State Loss Into Teachable Moment

Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in overtime after a dropped pass by Hayden Hagler and Deion Sanders went full Primetime to make it a teachable moment. Jackson State went into yesterday’s Celebration Bowl undefeated and ready to put an exclamation point on its undefeated season. Before the big game, head coach Deion Sanders fought back tears talking to the team.
JACKSON, MS
packinsider.com

NC State 70 Vanderbilt 66: ACCDN Highlight Reel

The NC State Men’s Basketball team wrapped up non-conference play last night against Vanderbilt, defeating the Commodores 70-66. The Box Score and wrap up is here, and the ACC Digital Network Highlight Reel is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus...
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School

Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC

