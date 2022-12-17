Read full article on original website
packinsider.com
Former West Virginia Wide Receiver Commit Elijah Caldwell is Planning an Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Elijah Caldwell (6’1″/190) decommitted from West Virginia on Sunday. Caldwell originally committed to West Virginia on July 1st. With early signing Day sneaking up, NC State offered Caldwell on December 9th. ESPN ranks the Northwestern High School (Rock Hill) standout as the #4 player...
packinsider.com
Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
packinsider.com
2023 3-Star ATH Rohan Davy Flips Commitment from Cincinnati to NC State!
2023 3-Star Athlete Rohan Davy (5’10″/210) has officially flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to NC State a day before signing day. Davy took an Official Visit to NC State this past weekend. He originally committed to Cincy back on April 3rd of this year. He plays for St....
packinsider.com
NC State Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis Enters the Transfer Portal
Back on October 10th, Dave Doeren announced at his weekly press conference that Sophomore Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended from the team indefinitely. “Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended indefinitely from the team. That happened three weeks ago maybe, before Texas Tech, and that’s an indefinite suspension.” \. Pierre-Louis...
packinsider.com
PI FORECAST with Early Signing Day Tomorrow
Early Signing Day is tomorrow, which means high school seniors will have their first opportunity to sign their National Letter of Intent to a College, locking down the scholarship offered to them. Over the past two weekends NC State has had 17 recruits come to Raleigh on Official Visits. Two...
packinsider.com
#7 NC State Wrestling Picks Up Two Top-25 Dual Wins on Opening Day of Journeyman Collegiate Duals
The 7th ranked NC State Wrestling Team won both of their duals last night at the Journeyman Collegiate Duals in New Orleans, both coming against Top-25 teams. In the opening match, the Wolfpack defeated #25 Cal-Poly convincingly, to the tune of 33-3. In the next dual, NC State beat #19...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Michigan: Three Things to Watch
Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.
Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest
When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
tarheelblog.com
Roy Williams has been one of UNC basketball’s most devoted fans since his retirement
When the cameras panned around the Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday, it found a familiar face: Roy Williams. He was going with a more metropolitan look of a sport coat and turtleneck, if anything blending into the background a little bit more than he normally would have. Yet he...
packinsider.com
NC State is Wrapping up a HUGE Weekend of Official Visits
NC State had a packed house of football recruits this weekend on Official Visits. Some were uncommitted high school recruits, while other high school recruits were already committed to another school. Some were looking for a new home after 2 years at the Junior College level. Some are transferring from...
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Tar Heel nation rocked the Garden!
In what was a “neutral site” game for the UNC basketball program, the Tar Heel faithful made it feel as if the game was in Chapel Hill. This year’s CBS Sports Classic, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is one that UNC basketball fans will remember for quite some time.
Deion Sanders Turns Jackson State Loss Into Teachable Moment
Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in overtime after a dropped pass by Hayden Hagler and Deion Sanders went full Primetime to make it a teachable moment. Jackson State went into yesterday’s Celebration Bowl undefeated and ready to put an exclamation point on its undefeated season. Before the big game, head coach Deion Sanders fought back tears talking to the team.
packinsider.com
NC State 70 Vanderbilt 66: ACCDN Highlight Reel
The NC State Men’s Basketball team wrapped up non-conference play last night against Vanderbilt, defeating the Commodores 70-66. The Box Score and wrap up is here, and the ACC Digital Network Highlight Reel is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus...
Future Duke basketball guard goes off in front of Jon Scheyer
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Amile Jefferson were in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday evening to check out a couple of future Blue Devils and scout other recruits at the annually talent-rich City of Palms Classic. They saw four-star small forward Darren Harris, who ranks No....
chathamjournal.com
Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School
Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’
VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School
The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
