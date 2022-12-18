ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show

New York Living's Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway hits 2 people in NYC; unclear why they were on tracks

NEW YORK - A subway train hit two people in Manhattan on Tuesday before 10:30 a.m. Two people died but what exactly happened isn't clear. Authorities found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on the westbound L train tracks at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway station in Greenwich Village, the NYPD said.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark

At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

See the MTA subway service changes planned for NYC in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changed the way New Yorkers commute across the city, and the MTA is adjusting service to meet those new demands. On Monday, the MTA announced that it will adjust service schedules on various subway lines starting June 2023 to better reflect post-COVID travel trends, adding service on heavily trafficked weekends, while reducing service on Mondays and Fridays, when many residents elect to work from home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store

Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
actionnews5.com

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Two killed on New York City subway tracks

NEW YORK — A man and a woman were killed by a New York City subway Tuesday morning in an incident that doesn't appear to be a crime, according to the mayor. The fatalities on the L tracks at 6th Avenue don't appear to be the result of "a push or shove," said Mayor Eric Adams, who responded to the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Festive holiday decor

James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Spice things up this holiday season with a glass of coquito

NEW YORK (PIX11) – In honor of National Coquito Day, here is a bit of history behind the festive drink. Coquito means “Little Coconut” in Spanish and is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. It is sometimes referred to as “Puerto Rican Eggnog”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Protesters vandalize NYC councilman’s home with hateful anti-drag graffiti

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protesters on Monday, police said. Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.
MANHATTAN, NY

