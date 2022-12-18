STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changed the way New Yorkers commute across the city, and the MTA is adjusting service to meet those new demands. On Monday, the MTA announced that it will adjust service schedules on various subway lines starting June 2023 to better reflect post-COVID travel trends, adding service on heavily trafficked weekends, while reducing service on Mondays and Fridays, when many residents elect to work from home.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO