Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
pix11.com
Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show
New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show. Circus Abyssinia returns to NYC with brand-new show. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole is at the New Victory Theatre in Midtown Manhattan with an inside look at the show.
fox5ny.com
Subway hits 2 people in NYC; unclear why they were on tracks
NEW YORK - A subway train hit two people in Manhattan on Tuesday before 10:30 a.m. Two people died but what exactly happened isn't clear. Authorities found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on the westbound L train tracks at the 6th Avenue and 14th Street subway station in Greenwich Village, the NYPD said.
pix11.com
Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly 1,700 people homeless in Newark. Officials, trying to turn the tides, announced a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. Officials share plan to end chronic homelessness …. At the city's last count, it's estimated there are nearly...
pix11.com
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, …. People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Bronx couple continues...
pix11.com
Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
See the MTA subway service changes planned for NYC in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic changed the way New Yorkers commute across the city, and the MTA is adjusting service to meet those new demands. On Monday, the MTA announced that it will adjust service schedules on various subway lines starting June 2023 to better reflect post-COVID travel trends, adding service on heavily trafficked weekends, while reducing service on Mondays and Fridays, when many residents elect to work from home.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams encourages holiday health precautions, announces new tools to fight tripledemic
The City is expanding flu and RSV testing and increasing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for young children.
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
pix11.com
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store
Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx …. Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature is set to deliver a...
NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
actionnews5.com
Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
Two killed on New York City subway tracks
NEW YORK — A man and a woman were killed by a New York City subway Tuesday morning in an incident that doesn't appear to be a crime, according to the mayor. The fatalities on the L tracks at 6th Avenue don't appear to be the result of "a push or shove," said Mayor Eric Adams, who responded to the scene.
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
pix11.com
Festive holiday decor
James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas. James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas. A potent storm system will track up from the Southeastern US and bring in heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding. No word from Congressman-elect George Santos, as...
pix11.com
Spice things up this holiday season with a glass of coquito
NEW YORK (PIX11) – In honor of National Coquito Day, here is a bit of history behind the festive drink. Coquito means “Little Coconut” in Spanish and is a traditional Christmas drink that originated in Puerto Rico. It is sometimes referred to as “Puerto Rican Eggnog”
pix11.com
AAA, DOT warn Americans of trouble as inclement weather plagues holiday travel
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. AAA, DOT warn Americans of trouble as inclement weather …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Heavy rain, possible snow set to slam New York and …. A large complex storm system will pass to the west of the region starting Thursday, bringing unsettled...
pix11.com
Protesters vandalize NYC councilman’s home with hateful anti-drag graffiti
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protesters on Monday, police said. Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.
FDNY makes wake, funeral announcement for Brooklyn firefighter William Moon
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Brooklyn firefighter William Moon will be remembered at a Dec. 28 wake and laid to rest on Dec. 29, FDNY officials said Monday. Moon suffered a fatal head injury when he fell 20 feet inside his firehouse while preparing for a training exercise on Dec. 12. Doctors determined Friday morning that Moon […]
Comments / 2