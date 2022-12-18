Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer Rivalry: She's Still Salty, A Sore Loser; I Love It Because It Goes Down In History
Alycia Baumgardner predicted two things that would come of her championship clash with Mikaela Mayer. There was always the confidence that she would beat Mayer to further unify the 130-pound division. That was accomplished on October 15 in London, five weeks after their originally scheduled superfight, as Baumgardner earned a ten-round, majority decision win to unify the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight titles.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis 'Not Sleeping On, Overlooking' Garcia: 'You Saw What He Did To Colbert'
Gervonta Davis has already agreed to fight Ryan Garcia, but first, he’ll have to successfully get past a separate dance partner in Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7. Davis’ fight against Garcia – set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. – cannot be considered a tune-up or stay-busy fight for the Baltimore-based boxer by any means.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor shouts out ‘fascinating’ Zion Clark, who vows 1st MMA win is ‘just the start’
Zion Clark has a new fan in Conor McGregor. Clark, a wrestler born without legs, got a shout-out from the former two-division UFC champ after winning his pro MMA debut this past Saturday. Commenting on a video of Clark’s first fight, McGregor lauded Clark as a unique strategic challenge and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera: I Was Too Slow; Martin Was The Better Guy; I Don’t Want Losing To Feel Normal
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera has worked tirelessly since he moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami five years ago in pursuit of his dream to become a lightweight world champion. When the reality of what had happened to him Saturday night hit Rivera, the 24-year-old contender cried in...
Sean O’Malley Believes Dana White’s Power Slap League is a ‘Recipe For Disaster’
Sean O’Malley believes Dana White’s latest combat sports venture into slap fighting is a “recipe for disaster,” but can see the entertainment value in what the UFC President is doing. Earlier this year, White announced the Power Slap League, his take on the popular trend of...
Boxing Scene
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
Boxing Scene
Shalom: There Definitely is The Possibility To See Jonas Fight Shields in 2023
Ben Shalom, who promotes Liverpool's WBO, IBF, WBC junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas, would certainly be interested in matching her against Claressa Shields, who is currently the undisputed middleweight champion. Both Shields and Jonas have expressed interest in fighting each other. Shalom will meet with Jonas and her handlers in...
Boxing Scene
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter Expects Fury Fight To Happen "No Later Than March 4"
Alex Krassyuk, promoter for WBO. IBF, WBA, IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says and undisputed fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury should happen no later than the first quarter of 2023. The fight is likely to land in the Middle East. Usyk, a former cruiserweight undisputed world champion, is coming...
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
MMAmania.com
Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’
Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way. It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.
Boxing Scene
Team Prograis To Ramirez: You Passed Up A Title Opportunity, Zero Attempt Was Done To Strike A Deal
Jose Ramirez and his team have done their best to justify the former unified titlist passing on a guaranteed title shot. Regis Prograis and his team have a briefer and more direct response as to why the WBC junior welterweight title fight is no longer taking place. “Simply, you passed...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Everything Tank Can Do, I Can Do - And Even Better!
For Hector Luis Garcia (16-0), being a heavy underdog isn’t anything new. He is currently listed as a 12.5-1 underdog by MGM to Gervonta “Tank” Davis for their January 7th Showtime pay-per-view showdown that takes place in Washington, DC. While 12.5-1 is a sizable betting spread, it...
Boxing Scene
Fury, Usyk Agree To Fight Next Without Interim-Bouts, Says Arum
Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, has indicated that heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next - without any interim-fights. Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Queensberry Promotions, is still working out the details for a fight where the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBA world titles would be at stake.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: Whoever Training Joshua Next Will Look Good Because Next Opponent Will Be Easy
Robert Garcia is aware that people will inevitably compare him to whoever becomes the next trainer of Anthony Joshua. The veteran trainer from Southern California joined the former heavyweight champion’s team earlier this year ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. Garcia worked in tandem with Joshua’s longtime assistant trainer, Angel Fernandez, to help the British star land back on his feet. In the end, Usyk wound up winning again on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Many observers felt that Joshua still showed improvement.
Boxing Scene
Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, Riakporhe vs. Glowacki Added To Eubank-Smith
Richard Riakporhe will officially launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Gowacki on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, 21 January. The undefeated Londoner (15-0, 11 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Downplays 'Hot Mic’ Moment, Says It Was ‘Strategic Move'
Teofimo Lopez wants the world to know that his recent public show of self-doubt was all a front. As for what, exactly, remains unclear. Earlier this month, the former unified lightweight champion and current 140-pound contender picked up a hard-fought split decision win over Spain’s Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a competitive, if ungainly, fight, and Lopez, who was considered a driving force at lightweight, was far from dominant; he even got dropped in the second round. Many observers, moreover, believed judge Pascale Procopio turned in an egregious scorecard (97-92) by giving Lopez eight of 10 rounds. (Judge Max De Luca had it 96-93 for Lopez, while Guido Cavalleri had Martin winning 95-94). In the post-fight interview with ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Lopez blamed Martin for “running” and spoiling the fun for the fans.
Comments / 0