It wasn’t a banner night for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. In fact, if they continue to play the way they did, banners will be the last thing they have to worry about. Boston fell to the Indiana Pacers, 117-112, at TD Garden in a game that was far uglier than the final score would indicate. The Celtics entered halftime down by 28 points, playing about as uninspired as they have all season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO