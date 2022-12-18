ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Shorthanded Vs. Pacers With Marcus Smart Ruled Out

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night after losing four out of their last five games, but they will have to do so shorthandedly. Just over an hour before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart won’t play in the contest due to a non-COVID illness.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Isn’t Focused On Winning This Award

First-year Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn’t too keen on the idea of personal accomplishments, rather doing his best to ensure team success. Before the season began, Brogdon was booked as a favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Oddsmakers priced the veteran at +1200, the fourth-best odds among players listed in contention. Yet to Brogdon, none of that matters.
What Did Josh McDaniels Say To Mac Jones During On-Field Embrace?

Following an unspeakable loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a message from Las Vegas head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels’ message wasn’t exactly clear, though he seemed to strike an optimistic tone when speaking with the second-year quarterback who...
Kevin Durant Claims Nets Are Disliked, Held To Different Standard

Kevin Durant feels as though the Brooklyn Nets have unfairly garnered negative media attention this season. The Nets have endured several setbacks just 32 games into their season. Whether it was Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons or Steve Nash, there was plenty of headline-worthy news coming from the Nets. Yet, that doesn’t sit right with Durant.
Celtics Guard Derrick White Not Stressing Recent Shooting Slump

The month of December has not been kind to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. A key catalyst for the Celtics off the bench and in the starting unit during the first month and a half of the regular season, White has regressed since the calendar flipped as he is in the middle of a prolonged shooting slump.
Celtics Perfect Fit For Malcolm Brogdon According To Ex-Coach

Malcolm Brogdon’s arrival to Boston has remedied the Celtics’ biggest flaw from their NBA Finals run last season, and people outside the organization have taken notice. Boston was looking for a pretty specific player headed into this past offseason. In order to fix one of their biggest flaws, the Celtics needed to add a ballhandler off the bench who could provide consistent scoring and lead multiple units. In swinging a trade for Brogdon, they got that player.
How Celtics’ Sam Hauser Addressed Outside Shooting Cold Streak

The Boston Celtics have been far from their previous dominant selves in knocking down shots from the outside. And sharpshooter Sam Hauser, like the team, has also fallen into a bit of a slump recently. During their latest loss against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, Hauser was only able to...
Jayson Tatum Not Stressing Celtics Getting Booed At Home

It wasn’t a banner night for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. In fact, if they continue to play the way they did, banners will be the last thing they have to worry about. Boston fell to the Indiana Pacers, 117-112, at TD Garden in a game that was far uglier than the final score would indicate. The Celtics entered halftime down by 28 points, playing about as uninspired as they have all season.
Mac Jones Explains, Stands By On-Field Displays Of Frustration

FOXBORO, Mass. — The sight of Mac Jones screaming or animatedly gesturing, either on the field or on the sideline, has become commonplace as this New England Patriots season devolves. It’s happened after negative plays or failed series in several games this season, including each of the last three...
Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker ‘Would Love’ Playing With Luka Doncic

Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is thrilled at the thought of playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. With the Mavericks off to a subpar start to their campaign, Walker noted one of the obvious perks of his arrival in Dallas — playing with an MVP-caliber superstar in Doncic. Yet, having only shared the floor with Doncic in two of his five career games with the Mavericks, Walker is still excited.
What’s Surprised Malcolm Brogdon Most Since Joining Celtics

Year seven for Malcolm Brogdon also served as his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard explained what has caught him most by surprise after just 26 games. No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the city or the fans. Instead, Brogdon has been taken aback by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. More specially, Tatum’s demeanor which he described as “humble” and “laid back.”
Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game

Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal

The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
