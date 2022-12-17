ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

ODU Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III Commits to NC State

Old Dominion Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III (5’10″/185) has committed to NC State. Kennedy has 1 year of eligibility remaining. The Wolfpack offered Kennedy on December 7th. Kennedy took an Official Visit to NC State this past weekend, and he took one to Boston College the weekend prior.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

JUCO CB Terrente Hinton Commits to NC State

Junior College 3-Star Cornerback Terrente Hinton, out of Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas), has committed to NC State, after wrapping up an Official Visit to Raleigh this weekend. Hinton was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, playing for Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama). This season, Hinton played in...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

PI FORECAST with Early Signing Day Tomorrow

Early Signing Day is tomorrow, which means high school seniors will have their first opportunity to sign their National Letter of Intent to a College, locking down the scholarship offered to them. Over the past two weekends NC State has had 17 recruits come to Raleigh on Official Visits. Two...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Commit! Texas Tech flips Louisiana LB Justin Horne

Texas Tech picked up a trio of commits Sunday coming off the final official visitor weekend of the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of those pledges was 2023 linebacker Justin Horne out of John Curtis Christian High School in New Orleans, LA, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Monday. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
packinsider.com

NC State is Wrapping up a HUGE Weekend of Official Visits

NC State had a packed house of football recruits this weekend on Official Visits. Some were uncommitted high school recruits, while other high school recruits were already committed to another school. Some were looking for a new home after 2 years at the Junior College level. Some are transferring from...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: BOX SCORE

The 8th ranked Wolfpack won their ACC opener against Clemson 77-59 yesterday in Reynolds Coliseum. Junior Guard Madison Hayes had herself a day, scoring a career high 20 points, and also grabbed 6 rebounds. Junior Mimi Collins continued to impress with Jada Boyd out with an injury, scoring 16 points....
RALEIGH, NC
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech’s Mark Adams on Fardaws Aimaq Situation: ‘A Lot of Rumors Weren’t Accurate’

Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams commented on Monday about forward Fardaws Aimaq and the situation that developed last week. Last week, Aimaq — who has been out since October with a foot injury — got his foot out of a hard cast on Monday. On Tuesday, several reports had Aimaq headed for the transfer portal. A troubling note in one of the reports was that Aimaq felt pressured by Adams to return too soon.
247Sports

Moore, Hayes, Collins discuss Pack's ACC-opening win over Clemson

The Wolfpack women’s basketball team opened up ACC play Sunday night with a 77-59 win over Clemson, as Madison Hayes and Mimi Collins led the way to an impressive win. Hayes finished with 20 points while Collins had 16, as the duo stepped up big time in the absence of Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd, who were both sidelined with ankle injuries. The Pack struggled early with turnovers but turned things around, as big second and fourth quarter runs for the Wolfpack led the way to the win.
CLEMSON, SC
Bossip

Deion Sanders Turns Jackson State Loss Into Teachable Moment

Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in overtime after a dropped pass by Hayden Hagler and Deion Sanders went full Primetime to make it a teachable moment. Jackson State went into yesterday’s Celebration Bowl undefeated and ready to put an exclamation point on its undefeated season. Before the big game, head coach Deion Sanders fought back tears talking to the team.
JACKSON, MS
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Fayetteville

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Second Location in Fayetteville, NC. December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // Fayetteville, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opens the doors to its newest location in Fayetteville, NC today Wednesday, December 14. To celebrate, the store is offering a special limited-time deal of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

