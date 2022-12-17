Read full article on original website
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
packinsider.com
Former West Virginia Wide Receiver Commit Elijah Caldwell is Planning an Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Elijah Caldwell (6’1″/190) decommitted from West Virginia on Sunday. Caldwell originally committed to West Virginia on July 1st. With early signing Day sneaking up, NC State offered Caldwell on December 9th. ESPN ranks the Northwestern High School (Rock Hill) standout as the #4 player...
packinsider.com
ODU Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III Commits to NC State
Old Dominion Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III (5’10″/185) has committed to NC State. Kennedy has 1 year of eligibility remaining. The Wolfpack offered Kennedy on December 7th. Kennedy took an Official Visit to NC State this past weekend, and he took one to Boston College the weekend prior.
packinsider.com
2023 3-Star ATH Rohan Davy Flips Commitment from Cincinnati to NC State!
2023 3-Star Athlete Rohan Davy (5’10″/210) has officially flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to NC State a day before signing day. Davy took an Official Visit to NC State this past weekend. He originally committed to Cincy back on April 3rd of this year. He plays for St....
packinsider.com
Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
packinsider.com
JUCO CB Terrente Hinton Commits to NC State
Junior College 3-Star Cornerback Terrente Hinton, out of Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas), has committed to NC State, after wrapping up an Official Visit to Raleigh this weekend. Hinton was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, playing for Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama). This season, Hinton played in...
packinsider.com
PI FORECAST with Early Signing Day Tomorrow
Early Signing Day is tomorrow, which means high school seniors will have their first opportunity to sign their National Letter of Intent to a College, locking down the scholarship offered to them. Over the past two weekends NC State has had 17 recruits come to Raleigh on Official Visits. Two...
Commit! Texas Tech flips Louisiana LB Justin Horne
Texas Tech picked up a trio of commits Sunday coming off the final official visitor weekend of the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of those pledges was 2023 linebacker Justin Horne out of John Curtis Christian High School in New Orleans, LA, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Monday. The...
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
How to watch Coach Mike Leach memorial service
The memorial memorial service for Mike Leach, former Texas Tech Head Football Coach and more recently Mississippi State coach, will be Tuesday afternoon.
packinsider.com
NC State is Wrapping up a HUGE Weekend of Official Visits
NC State had a packed house of football recruits this weekend on Official Visits. Some were uncommitted high school recruits, while other high school recruits were already committed to another school. Some were looking for a new home after 2 years at the Junior College level. Some are transferring from...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: BOX SCORE
The 8th ranked Wolfpack won their ACC opener against Clemson 77-59 yesterday in Reynolds Coliseum. Junior Guard Madison Hayes had herself a day, scoring a career high 20 points, and also grabbed 6 rebounds. Junior Mimi Collins continued to impress with Jada Boyd out with an injury, scoring 16 points....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech’s Mark Adams on Fardaws Aimaq Situation: ‘A Lot of Rumors Weren’t Accurate’
Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams commented on Monday about forward Fardaws Aimaq and the situation that developed last week. Last week, Aimaq — who has been out since October with a foot injury — got his foot out of a hard cast on Monday. On Tuesday, several reports had Aimaq headed for the transfer portal. A troubling note in one of the reports was that Aimaq felt pressured by Adams to return too soon.
tarheelblog.com
Roy Williams has been one of UNC basketball’s most devoted fans since his retirement
When the cameras panned around the Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday, it found a familiar face: Roy Williams. He was going with a more metropolitan look of a sport coat and turtleneck, if anything blending into the background a little bit more than he normally would have. Yet he...
Moore, Hayes, Collins discuss Pack's ACC-opening win over Clemson
The Wolfpack women’s basketball team opened up ACC play Sunday night with a 77-59 win over Clemson, as Madison Hayes and Mimi Collins led the way to an impressive win. Hayes finished with 20 points while Collins had 16, as the duo stepped up big time in the absence of Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd, who were both sidelined with ankle injuries. The Pack struggled early with turnovers but turned things around, as big second and fourth quarter runs for the Wolfpack led the way to the win.
Future Duke basketball guard goes off in front of Jon Scheyer
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Amile Jefferson were in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday evening to check out a couple of future Blue Devils and scout other recruits at the annually talent-rich City of Palms Classic. They saw four-star small forward Darren Harris, who ranks No....
Deion Sanders Turns Jackson State Loss Into Teachable Moment
Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central in overtime after a dropped pass by Hayden Hagler and Deion Sanders went full Primetime to make it a teachable moment. Jackson State went into yesterday’s Celebration Bowl undefeated and ready to put an exclamation point on its undefeated season. Before the big game, head coach Deion Sanders fought back tears talking to the team.
KCBD
‘I wasn’t even supposed to live:’ Red Raider graduates after suffering traumatic brain injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands of Red Raiders walked the stage this weekend for the winter round of graduation. Those steps were especially momentous for one graduate, who doctors said would never walk or talk again. Blake Hyland, 23, crossed the stage at the United Supermarkets Arena, nine years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Fayetteville
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Second Location in Fayetteville, NC. December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // Fayetteville, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opens the doors to its newest location in Fayetteville, NC today Wednesday, December 14. To celebrate, the store is offering a special limited-time deal of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99.
Lorenzo coach situation described as ‘personnel matter’ by the school district
LORENZO, Texas — A social media post on Monday said an employee and coach with the Lorenzo ISD was “suspended for the entire year.” The post named the coach but did not name the violation and whether the suspension was for a violation of rules. EverythingLubbock.com for now will withhold the name. Lorenzo ISD Superintendent […]
This Just Might Be The Absolute Worst Pothole In All Of Lubbock
The roads in Lubbock could definitely be worse, but some areas seem pretty overlooked. You might think your block has some issues, but have you ever seen the pothole located at Owen Street and Avenue D? It's an exquisite specimen. The pothole's pothole. It's something else. I don't even know...
