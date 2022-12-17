The Wolfpack women’s basketball team opened up ACC play Sunday night with a 77-59 win over Clemson, as Madison Hayes and Mimi Collins led the way to an impressive win. Hayes finished with 20 points while Collins had 16, as the duo stepped up big time in the absence of Diamond Johnson and Jada Boyd, who were both sidelined with ankle injuries. The Pack struggled early with turnovers but turned things around, as big second and fourth quarter runs for the Wolfpack led the way to the win.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO