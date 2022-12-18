ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

3-Star DB Tamarcus Cooley Flips from NC State to Maryland

It’s not exactly shocking news, but 3-Star 2023 Defensive Back Tamarcus Cooley has flipped his commitment from NC State to Maryland, and signed his Letter of Intent to play with the Terrapins. Cooley, who plays for Rolesville High School (Rolesville, NC), originally verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack...
ODU Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III Commits to NC State

Old Dominion Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III (5’10″/185) has committed to NC State. Kennedy has 1 year of eligibility remaining. The Wolfpack offered Kennedy on December 7th. Kennedy took an Official Visit to NC State this past weekend, and he took one to Boston College the weekend prior.
Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: BOX SCORE

The 8th ranked Wolfpack won their ACC opener against Clemson 77-59 yesterday in Reynolds Coliseum. Junior Guard Madison Hayes had herself a day, scoring a career high 20 points, and also grabbed 6 rebounds. Junior Mimi Collins continued to impress with Jada Boyd out with an injury, scoring 16 points....
Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia

Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up to #7 in AP Poll

After beating Davidson and Clemson last week, the NC State Women's Basketball team moved up 1 spot to #8 in the Week 7 AP Top-25.
3-Star Rico Jackson Commits to NC State!

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Rico Jackson (6’6″/300) must have enjoyed his Official Visit to NC State this weekend according to a source. Jackson was originally an Illinois commit, committing to the Fighting Illini on June 5th. He then decommitted on July 29th. NC State offered Jackson on June...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
