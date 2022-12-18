Read full article on original website
packinsider.com
PI EXCLUSIVE: A Q&A with NC State Commit 3-Star Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy
NC State offered you back in February. Did they continue to recruit you after you committed to Cincinnati?. After I committed to Cincinnati, they laid off and respected my decision, and told me they love me as a player, and that I always had a home there. We checked out...
packinsider.com
3-Star DB Tamarcus Cooley Flips from NC State to Maryland
It’s not exactly shocking news, but 3-Star 2023 Defensive Back Tamarcus Cooley has flipped his commitment from NC State to Maryland, and signed his Letter of Intent to play with the Terrapins. Cooley, who plays for Rolesville High School (Rolesville, NC), originally verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack...
packinsider.com
ODU Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III Commits to NC State
Old Dominion Cornerback Transfer Robert Kennedy III (5’10″/185) has committed to NC State. Kennedy has 1 year of eligibility remaining. The Wolfpack offered Kennedy on December 7th. Kennedy took an Official Visit to NC State this past weekend, and he took one to Boston College the weekend prior.
packinsider.com
Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
The 8th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 11-1 yesterday, and 1-0 in ACC play, defeating Clemson 77-59 at home. You can check the Box Score and notes here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel & Condensed Game is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider....
packinsider.com
NC State Defensive Recruits React to Wolfpack Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson’s New Contract
NC State has signed Defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson to a new 3-year contract worth $1.3 million annually, locking him up through the end of the 2025 season, making him the highest paid DC in the ACC. I reached out to a handful of NC State’s 2023 Defensive Verbal Commitments to...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: BOX SCORE
The 8th ranked Wolfpack won their ACC opener against Clemson 77-59 yesterday in Reynolds Coliseum. Junior Guard Madison Hayes had herself a day, scoring a career high 20 points, and also grabbed 6 rebounds. Junior Mimi Collins continued to impress with Jada Boyd out with an injury, scoring 16 points....
packinsider.com
Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia
Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up to #7 in AP Poll
After beating Davidson and Clemson last week, the NC State Women’s Basketball team moved up 1 spot to #8 in the Week 7 AP Top-25. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
PI EXCLUSIVE: JUCO CB Terrente Hinton Breaks Down Commitment to NC State
1) When did NC State reach out to you, and what has been their approach?. They reached out to me like 4 weeks ago, but ever since then their approach has been genuine love. 2) What did you do on your Official, and what was NC State’s pitch to you?
packinsider.com
Former West Virginia Wide Receiver Commit Elijah Caldwell is Planning an Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Elijah Caldwell (6’1″/190) decommitted from West Virginia on Sunday. Caldwell originally committed to West Virginia on July 1st. With early signing Day sneaking up, NC State offered Caldwell on December 9th. ESPN ranks the Northwestern High School (Rock Hill) standout as the #4 player...
packinsider.com
3-Star Rico Jackson Commits to NC State!
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Rico Jackson (6’6″/300) must have enjoyed his Official Visit to NC State this weekend according to a source. Jackson was originally an Illinois commit, committing to the Fighting Illini on June 5th. He then decommitted on July 29th. NC State offered Jackson on June...
Fayetteville man wins the first $700,000 top prize in new lottery game
The man went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073, the lottery said.
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
Rev. William Barber retiring as Goldsboro pastor for position at Yale Divinity School
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Rev. William Barber II announced Monday he will retire from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he's been pastor for the past 30 years, for a leadership position at Yale University. Barber is accepting a new position at the Yale Divinity School, where he will lead...
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
‘My student knew I loved him’; teacher who took gun from North Carolina middle schooler speaks
A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of "thank yous" after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student.
Man shoots hotel housekeeper who knocked on his hotel room door in North Carolina, police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in North Carolina: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
