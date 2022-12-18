ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WESH

Warm afternoon forecast in Central Florida

Central Florida — Widespread fog is supposed to clear out before midday, leading to cloudy conditions. Thursday will be the warmest of the next seven days. High temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-70s. There could be scattered rain and a few storms later in the day...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Cold weather shelters open in Central Florida

Across Central Florida, the wintry air has communities opening their cold weather shelters. When freeze and frost warnings blanket Central Florida, it's not just plants at risk but people, specifically those who lack adequate shelter. See below for a full list of local cold-weather shelters:. Osceola County. - First United...
WESH

Projects aiming to protect water systems across Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Congressman Darren Soto and Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming spoke on Central Florida water projects. About $60 million was included for the water projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed by the Senate. "With nearly 1,500 people moving to central Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Couple charged in Central Florida Amtrak security case

WESH 2 Investigates has been looking at your safety when you ride the rails. A new report shows it could and should be safer. It all started with the investigation of a local Amtrak worker and his wife who were allegedly trying to sell what is called high-security keys. “I...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent

When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

People struggle to buy homes in Florida’s limited buyer’s market

House hunters are people looking to put down roots, build financial equity, and own their own homes. You have buyers' markets and sellers' markets, but nothing like what happened from mid-2020 through this past summer: homes bought sight-unseen, bidding wars ending with people priced out. It’s a struggle to buy in this roller-coaster real estate market.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Food Network's Guy Fieri delivers pizza to Central Florida police

Food Network's Guy Fieri delivered some smiles to a Central Florida police department this week. According to the Ocala Police Department, Fieri donated 10 pizzas to Ocala police officers. "Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity!" the department posted to Facebook.
OCALA, FL

