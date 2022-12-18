Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Arkansas women move up four spots in AP Poll, men stay put in top 10
Arkansas women’s basketball, fresh off of a ranked win at Creighton, moved up four spots to 17th in the latest AP Top 25. This marks the third week Arkansas has been ranked in both polls. The Razorbacks were tabbed to No. 22 in the WBCA Coaches Poll for the second consecutive week as well.
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
Arkansa class rankings go from 17th to 21st
Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker
Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
Home of the Razorbacks Recognized as 2022 College Football Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Home of the Razorbacks – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field – was recently recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by Sports Field Management (SFMA). SFMA is the professional organization for 2,700 members who manage sports...
Unbeaten Arkansas seeking success in San Diego
No. 17 Arkansas (13-0) set to face No. 16 Oregon (9-1) Tuesday in San Diego
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
Arkansas football kicks off Early Signing Period
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - More prospects are heading to The Hill. Arkansas football is adding players from all over the country in the first day of the Early Signing Period. The 2023 Razorback recruiting class includes three in-state signees: JaColby Criswell (Morrilton - North Carolina), Joey Su’a (Bentonville), and Quincy Rhodes (North Little Rock).
Arkansas names new defensive coordinator, tight ends coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
Ice starts to cover roads in Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ice is starting to cover roads and highways in part of Northwest Arkansas. Some of the major highways and city roads in Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers and surrounding areas are covered in ice or have ice patches. There are ice patches on I-49 from the Missouri...
Arkansas: How to drive safely in winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crew chiefs in Benton and Washington counties have one message:Stay home Thursday if you can. Kimma Harper, the president of the Driving Academy of Northwest Arkansas, shared these tips for staying safe in wintery conditions a couple winters ago:. Slow Down. Harper says there is...
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare
ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
Farmers in the Ozarks feeling hay shortage during winter prep
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - With the first significant winter storm threatening the Ozarks, school districts, road departments, and farmers are preparing for what might accumulate in the coming days. Amid hay and feed shortages that have been felt in recent months following severe summer droughts, local feed stores are working...
Arkansas road crews prepare ahead of Thursday's dangerous cold temps, potential snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday's weather. ARDOT plans to pre-treat highways, bridges and overpasses Wednesday and Thursday. "If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at 9 a.m. maybe you leave a little earlier just in case there’s a little...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
