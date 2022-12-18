ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

abc57.com

Major winter weather arrives this evening: cold, snow, and wind

While the start of the day is quiet, an impactful winter storm will arrive by this evening. The storm will bring snow, gusty winds, and a dramatic drop in temperatures. These conditions last into the holiday weekend. A few showers (rain/snow mix) are possible midday today. The heaviest snow starts...
MICHIANA, MI
WNEM

Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage

MID-MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out. G.W. Heating and Air Conditioning said there are things you should do to make sure the heat...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Gearing up for powerful winter storm Thursday night through Saturday

After cloudy and quiet weather tonight and Wednesday, our powerful holiday winter storm arrives on Michiana's doorstep. We will start out Thursday with a mixture of rain and snow. Some freezing rain is possible at times but does not look to be a major concern at this point. Travel should be possible before 6pm on Thursday. After that, a flash freeze is possible, which could make roads icy and dangerous. Precipitation will change over to snow Thursday night. Most of the area will experience near-blizzard conditions on Friday, with heavy snow and winds gusting over 40 mph, making travel dangerous, if not impossible at points. Most of the area should expect around 8 inches of snow by Friday night, with higher amounts expected closer to Lake Michigan. However, when it comes to blizzard conditions, snowfall totals are irrelevant. Try your hardest to avoid traveling on Friday. Along with all of this, feels-like temperatures could dip below -25 on Friday. Lake effect snow will tack on several more inches of accumulation in the snow belts on Saturday. Even away from Lake Michigan, blowing and drifting snow could still be a concern, especially for the first part of Saturday. Snow should wrap up on Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas might not make it into the double digits.
MICHIANA, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Blizzard Warnings expand across Lower Michigan, Southeast Lower goes to Winter Storm Warnings

Another National Weather Service office has added many counties into the blizzard warning area of Lower Michigan. Earlier today the NWS- Grand Rapids was the first NWS office in Michigan to issue blizzard warnings for the coming storm. Now the NWS at Gaylord has also added blizzard warnings for about the northern third of Lower Michigan and two counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Holiday travelers changing up plans ahead of winter storm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- Although gas prices are down and looking very ideal for holiday travelers, unfortunately the weather won’t be. With a major winter storm expected to hit Michiana Thursday, ABC57 talked to travelers getting on the road ahead of it. “We took this trip a little...
MICHIANA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard

The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Major winter storm bearing down on Michigan

The National Weather Service suggests Michiganders change their holiday travel plans if they plan on driving or flying this Friday. A large of swath of the U.S. braced Tuesday for a dangerous mix of below-freezing temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive on the first day of winter and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbiw.com

Power outages are possible during expected winter storm

INDIANA — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Emergency officials say residents should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Stay away from downed power lines.
INDIANA STATE
WWMTCw

Blizzard conditions begin Friday in the Mitten

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dreams of a white Christmas sure would be nice. But, when dressed up in a whirl of wind and impending arctic air, all of us are likely thinking twice. What's the forecast? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest. We wait until the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know

A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
MICHIGAN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LIST: Snow emergencies declared ahead of winter storm

Municipalities across southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies ahead of an impending winter storm. Blue Mounds – snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday. No street parking is allowed during the emergency. Beloit – snow emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 8 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles should be parked on private property...
WISCONSIN STATE

